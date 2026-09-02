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PowerBall: Have you checked your tickets? A new millionaire has been made

Picture of Molemo Tladi

By Molemo Tladi

Journalist

2 minute read

2 September 2026

10:12 am

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All winning tickets are valid for one year from the draw date.

Lotto winner

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Tuesday, 1 September’s PowerBall draw proved to be life-changing for one player, who won R2 288 709.10 in the first division of the PowerBall Xtra draw.

This lucky player is yet to claim their winnings. Check your tickets to ensure you’re not the one sitting on a fortune.

In case you missed it, here are the winning numbers:

  • PowerBall: 14, 16, 31, 34, 40. PowerBall: 4
  • PowerBall XTRA: 4, 18, 31, 34, 40. PowerBall: 10

While great care has been taken to ensure the accuracy of the results mentioned above, The Citizen does not take responsibility for any errors in the results. Players are advised to verify the numbers on the National Lottery website.

What happens after winning?

Winners who placed their bets at any retail store can claim their winnings immediately at their approved participating store. This applies to winners who have won up to R10 000.

Winners can claim winnings of up to R249 999 via the online channel. There are two online claim methods, which are both processed within 72 working hours. Winners can either be paid via electronic funds transfer (EFT) from Sizekhaya iLottery Wallet. Alternatively, if you placed a bet through your banking app, the money can be auto-paid to your bank account through online banking channels.

Sizekhaya also allows winners who placed bets online and in stores to claim at the Sizekhaya offices, where their payment will be issued electronically and processed within 72 hours.

Check your tickets and check your banking apps. Players can also reach out to the Sizekhaya Call Centre on 086 102 6000 or www.nationallottery.co.za

Read more on these topics

National Lottery Powerball Powerball results PowerBall Xtra
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