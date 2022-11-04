Lotto

R147 PowerBall jackpot: You could start November as a millionaire

It's FriYAY! Get into the Phanda Pusha Play spirit and you could be SA's next millionaire.

powerball-jackpot-november
If you don't play, you'll never win. Photo: iStock

It’s Friday! And that means there’s a PowerBall jackpot up for grabs tonight. Trust us, you don’t want to miss it.

Approximately R147 million in jackpots are on the line.

PowerBall, 4 November 2022

Two jackpots up for grabs

The PowerBall draw on 1 November went unclaimed and both jackpots rolled over for the 17th time.

Therefore, tonight’s PowerBall is estimated at a whopping R84 million, while the PowerBall Plus comes to a staggering R63 million.

Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza said the National Lottery is “waiting in anticipation to congratulate our next multi-millionaire“.

R11 million jackpot claimed

She also confirmed the winner of a recent R11 million Lotto Plus 2 jackpot has stepped forward to claim their prize.

The lucky winner struck gold on the 26 October Lotto Draw by matching six numbers in the Lotto Plus 2 game. The prize, of course, was R11 471 571.70.

The winner has chosen to “remain strictly anonymous”. Mabuza said Ithuba is mandated to respect the privacy of all winners.

A R3.2 million LottoPlus 1 jackpot (from the draw on 29 October) has yet to be claimed.

How to win the PowerBall jackpot

It’s not too late – there’s still time to Phanda, Pusha, Play. If you don’t play, you’ll never win. All you have to do is buy your ticket.

Mabuza said PowerBall tickets can be bought at any National Lottery retailer or at the following banks: Absa, Standard Bank, Nedbank, FNB, Capitec and TymeBank.

Those who win R50 000 or more will receive free trauma counselling and financial advice from psychologists and Ithuba’s team of financial advisors. Winnings are also tax-free.

The results for the PowerBall draw on 1 November can be viewed here. You can also find the historical winning numbers for PowerBall and Lotto draws here.


