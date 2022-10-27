R11 million Lotto jackpot: Are you South Africa’s newest millionaire?

Cheryl Kahla

South Africa’s newest millionaire struck gold with the Lotto Plus 2 draw on Wednesday evening, and bagged a cosy R11 million jackpot.

Lotto jackpot, 26 October

The player matched six numbers for an R11 471 571.70 prize, while a second player matched five numbers and the bonus ball for a payout of R147 168.

The main Lotto prize pool and the Lotto Plus 1 went unclaimed (after a 15th roll-over), and are now estimated at R50 million and R3 million, respectively.

Here are #dividends for the #LOTTOPLUS 2 draw on (26/10/22)!

We have a jackpot winner of R11,471,571! pic.twitter.com/GqjuO8QTcm — #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) October 26, 2022

Lotto Plus 1 and Plus 2 winnings

For the Lotto Plus 1 draw, two players matched five numbers plus the bonus ball for a payout of R75 059.10, meaning you have another chance to win the jackpot over the weekend.

Meanwhile, the Lotto Plus 2 prize reverts to R1 million for the next draw on 29 October. Wednesday’s draw results can be viewed here.

Get the Powerball and Lotto results as soon as they are drawn on The Citizen, so you can rest easy and check your tickets with confidence.

The LOTTO jackpot is GUARANTEED at R50 Million for (29/10/22)! Choose LOTTO on your betslip or play online: https://t.co/C9BdmE39GK pic.twitter.com/xrF3VLAz02— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) October 26, 2022

What happens when you win the jackpot?

If you’ve bought that lucky Lotto or Powerball ticket via banking apps, winnings will be deposited directly into our account if the total amount is less than R50 000.

Your bank will reach out telephonically if the winnings exceed R249 000. Anything more than that and you’ll have to visit the nearest Ithuba regional office to process the claim.

Don’t forget your identification document, the printed or digital records of your ticket, as well as your banking details. If everything is in order, you’ll receive the tax-free winnings within 72 hours.

Ithuba says it’s a shock to become wealthy overnight, therefore all winners who bag more than R50 000 are offered free financial assistance and trauma counselling.

