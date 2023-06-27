PowerBall jackpot: Hardworking father turns R15 into R23 million

By Cheryl Kahla

A heartwarming story comes to us all the way from Bloemfontein where a diligent father turned his luck around by winning R23 million in the Powerball jackpot.

R23,044,341.60, to be exact, according to the national lottery operator, Ithuba.

Father nabs Powerball jackpot

In what can only be described as a twist of fate, the lucky winner spent only R15 on a ticket for draw 1416, which took place on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

While the winner’s identity will be kept private to ensure his privacy, the lottery operator confirmed he is a temp worker “with a hopeful spirit and steadfast resolve”.

He joked how he kept his prized ticket safely hidden under his mattress until he could officially claim his winnings at the Ithuba office.

Defying the odds

He told the lottery operator that his chosen numbers were selected “with intuition and determination”, and nabbing the jackpot is a dream come true.

“I couldn’t believe my eyes when I saw the numbers on my ticket matched the winning combination,” exclaimed the lucky winner.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and I am overwhelmed with gratitude. This windfall will transform not only my life but also the lives of my loved ones.”

Upcoming Lotto and Powerball jackpot

Don’t miss out on your own chance to win big. The next Powerball jackpot is a whopping R59 million!

Meanwhile, tomorrow’s Lotto draw has R29 million up for grabs in the main draw, with an estimated R16 million in the Lotto Plus 1 draw.

And additional R6 million is waiting for you in Lotto Plus 2 draw.

Entries for both Lotto and Powerball cost R5 per board including VAT, and an additional R2.50 per board, purchasable from selecting retailer and most banking apps.

You can find the historical winning numbers for PowerBall and Lotto draws here.