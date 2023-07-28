Double delight: Two South Africans bag millions in Lotto jackpots

By Cheryl Kahla

Two fortunate South Africans are spiralling down the road of prosperity after bagging R44 million and R12 million respectively in the Lotto games.

A flood victim turned millionaire and a Capitec user scoop up millions. Here’s what you need to know about South Africa’s latest millionaires

Lotto jackpots

Let’s not forget about the Daily Lotto draws. Ithuba is still waiting for two winners to come forward; both bagged R244 790.00 each.

CONGRATULATIONS to the 2 lucky #DAILYLOTTO jackpot winners who won R244,790.10 each from the 27/07/23 draw. Play #DAILYLOTTO TODAY for an estimated R500,000 jackpot in-store, on https://t.co/cpnkKF7OMO, the Mobile App, cellphone banking or simply dial *120*7529# for USSD. pic.twitter.com/8TQMB1xd3C— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) July 28, 2023

Both players in the multi-million wins were banking app users – Standard Bank and Capitec.

R44m for flood victim

A doting father of seven from KwaZulu-Natal recently found himself R44 331 253.90 richer, thanks to winning a Lotto draw on July 12.

He said he can now finally provide a safe and secure home for his family, who had been victim of the devastating KZN floods.

The father said this jackpot enables him to create a lasting legacy for his family, something he had always aspired to but lacked the means to do so.

He plans on using his newfound wealth to a secure a bright future for his children and extended family, since he firmly believes in the transformative power of education.

R12 million richer

Meanwhile, a Capitec player scooped up R12 111 198.20 during Lotto Draw 2354 on 26 July 2023.

CONGRATULATIONS to the lucky #LOTTO jackpot winner who won OVER R12 MILLION from the 26/07/23 draw. You could be the next multi-millionaire when you play #LOTTO, #LOTTOPLUS1 & #LOTTOPLUS2 for R46 MILLION in total estimated jackpots this Saturday. #PhandaPushaPlay pic.twitter.com/CxrBmWeM8V— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) July 27, 2023

Following the win, Ithuba’s CEO Charmaine Mabuza said: “We’re over the moon to see [these] incredible jackpot victories”.

She lauded the winners for their responsible play and inspirational commitment to use their winnings for their family’s well-being.

“To the fortunate winners, we say, ‘Congratulations!’ We remain committed to crafting more chances for players to win and savour the rush of the National Lottery,” she said.

Upcoming jackpots

Speaking of more chances… It’s time to look towards the horizon because more jackpot opportunities are brewing…

The PowerBall jackpot for Friday is an estimated R33 million, while Saturday’s estimated Lotto jackpots are as follows:

R3 million in the main draw

R27 million Lotto Plus 1

R16 million in Lotto Plus 2

And tonight’s Daily Lotto draw is estimated at R500 000. It’s a world of opportunity, where every play could potentially be a life-altering win!

