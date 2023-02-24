Any Lotto winners this week? Plus, R46m still up for grabs tonight!

Cheryl Kahla

Ithuba, South Africa’s national lottery operator, created 10 multimillionaires since 1 January 2023, winning a combined total of R240 million in the PowerBall and Lotto draws.

Has anyone claimed this week’s jackpots? Let’s find out.

Any Lotto or PowerBall winners?

The combined R16 million Lotto jackpot went unclaimed, consisting of R7 million in the main game, R2.5 million in Plus 1, and R6.5 million in the Plus 2 draw.

Even though Wednesday’s Lotto jackpot rolled over to the next draw, several players still had reason to celebrate after bagging the smaller division prizes.

One player walked off with R60 446, while 31 matched five numbers for a payout of R3 391. In the Lotto Plus draw, 23 people won R4 577 each.

Daily Lotto winnings

The biggest payout this week, however, was a Daily Lotto win of R450 000 on 23 February, when one player successfully matched the five winning numbers.

Here are the DrawResults & Payouts for (23/02/23):#DAILY LOTTO: 10, 14, 17, 22, 30



Congratulations to all the #winners! pic.twitter.com/gqgpRomJ0e— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) February 23, 2023

One woman won R22 million in a draw held last week, but she only validated her winning at the national lottery’s head office this week.

She had been in the grips of unemployment for more than seven years and now plans to build a home for her mother and invest in her children’s education.

MORE HERE: Jackpot: Seven years unemployed, now R22 million richer

A second ‘tata ma chance

If you didn’t win anything this week – not even that R15 we sometimes get back – you might still strike it lucky in one of the upcoming draws.

Tonight’s PowerBall draw is a massive R46 million jackpot: R36 million in the main draw and an estimated R10 million in the PowerBall Plus game.

Meanwhile, the Lotto draw will take place on 25 February with a combined estimated jackpot of R19.5 million (R9 million the main game, R3.5 million in Plus 1, and R7 million in Plus 2).

Find the historical winning numbers for PowerBall and Lotto draws here.