PowerBall: Three players each won over R45 million last night

The jackpot cascaded for the first time ever and created three new multi-millionaires.

Three players bagged R45 733 457.30 each from last night’s PowerBall XTRA draw. This win marks Sizekhaya’s first-ever jackpot cascade, in line with their initial promise to disregard the rollover system.

“When we introduced the jackpot cascade, our goal was to ensure that every fourth PowerBall Xtra draw creates significant winners. Last night, South Africans saw that promise become reality. Instead of another rollover, the jackpot found three homes,” said Sizekhaya Chief Operating Officer Fundi Sithebe.

This means that if there are no winners in the first division, the same jackpot amount will be moved to winners in the second division. Should there be no winners in the second division either, the main prize shifts to the lower divisions instead of being rolled over to the next draw date.

“This is a landmark moment for the National Lottery and a wonderful day for three South Africans whose lives have changed forever,” Sithebe said.

In case you missed it, here are the winning numbers:

PowerBall: 21, 26, 40, 42, 44. PowerBall: 15

PowerBall Xtra: 8, 14, 16, 25, 44. PowerBall: 15

While great care has been taken to ensure the accuracy of the results mentioned above, The Citizen does not take responsibility for any errors in the results. Players are advised to verify the numbers on the National Lottery website.

What happens after winning?

Winners who placed their bets at any retail store can claim their winnings immediately at their approved participating store. This applies to winners that have won up to R10 000.

Winnings of up to R249 999 can be claimed via the online channel. There are two online claim methods which are both processed within 72 working hours. Winners can either be paid via Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT) from Sizekhaya iLottery Wallet or if you placed a bet through your banking app, the money can be auto-paid to your bank account through online banking channels.

Sizekhaya allows for winners who placed bets online and from stores to also claim at the Sizekhaya offices, where their payment will be issued electronically and processed within 72 hours.