The search is on: R44 million Lotto jackpot winner yet to come forward

By Cheryl Kahla

Imagine you’re enjoying a peaceful evening at home, casually scrolling Twitter while pretending to watch TV when you see Ithuba’s bi-weekly lotto jackpot announcement.

On a whim you decide to check your Lotto ticket with the complacency that comes from knowing your odds of winning is 1 in 13 983 816.

But then, lo and behold! As you compare the winning numbers, realisation dawns – you matched all six numbers…

R44m Lotto jackpot

Well, that just might be the reality for the lucky player who bagged the R44 million lotto jackpot.

Or R44 331 253.90, to be exact.

While the big winner is yet to reveal themselves, lotto officials are urging everyone who participated in the draw to double-check their tickets.

And who knows, it could be you!

Just imagine, you could be South Africa’s latest multimillionaire walking around, none the wiser.

Winnings by division

And as it turns out, Lady Luck was generous.

Even though no one nabbed the five-plus-bonus-ball prize, a group of 35 players pocketed R8 214 each by matching five numbers (no bonus ball required.)

Here are #dividends for the #LOTTO draw on (12/07/23)!

We have a jackpot winner of R44,331,253! pic.twitter.com/tQR49UQZwn— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) July 12, 2023

In the 4-ball division, 93 players matched four numbers plus the bonus ball for a payout of R2 354.50 each.

Not too shabby, considering the ticket probably cost less than R100.

Upcoming Lotto jackpots

For those of us who didn’t strike it lucky – oh trust me, I checked already – last night, fret not; there’s plenty more where that came from.

Next Lotto draw

Lotto enthusiasts on the hunt for instant wealth can look forward to another thrilling draw on 15 July, with a tempting R3 million main prize up for grabs.

Alongside that, there’s a staggering R22.5 million in the Lotto Plus 1 prize pot, and a cool R12 million in Lotto Plus 2.

Upcoming Powerball jackpot

Can’t wait until the 15th?

Try your luck in the Powerball draw on 14 July, with a sweet R14 million in the main draw.

You could also stand a chance of winning the jaw-dropping R16 million in the Powerball Plus draw.

Upcoming Daily Lotto draw

And let’s not forget about the Daily Lotto – the next draw is slated for 13th July, and you could walk away with a tidy sum of R430 000.

It’s certainly an exciting time to be a lotto player!

