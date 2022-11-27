R6m Lotto jackpot: Search on for November’s fifth multi-millionaire

Cheryl Kahla

South Africa has a new multi-millionaire! A Lotto Plus 2 player won the R6.4 million jackpot on Saturday, 26 November.

Lotto results, 26 November

R6 million jackpot

The player predicted the six winning numbers for a payout of R6 427 298.70.

The second division in the Lotto Plus 2 draw went unclaimed, while 66 players matched five numbers correctly for a payout of R2 045.80.

The Lotto and Lotto Plus 1 jackpot went unclaimed as well, but 2 players matched five balls and a bonus ball in LP1 for R90 884.90.

Here are #dividends for the #LOTTOPLUS 2 draw on (26/11/22)!

We have a jackpot winner of R6,427,298! pic.twitter.com/7AwPEyg8cb— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) November 26, 2022

Five millionaires in November

Christmas came early for five South Africans this month, with Saturday’s draw being the fifth massive payout. Other payouts this month include:

R3 515 206.50 – Lotto Plus 2 draw on 5 November

R74 155 812.50 – PowerBall Plus draw on 15 November

R74 773 380.16 – Lotto draw on 23 November

R135 000 000 – Powerball draw on 25 November

Ithuba created 15 multi-millionaires through the division 1 jackpot draws in PowerBall, PowerBall PLUS and LOTTO this year alone.

Next Lotto and Powerball jackpot

Don’t despair if you missed out on the Powerball jackpot. There’s more where this came from.

The next Lotto, Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2 draws will take place on 30 November, with a total of R17 million up for grabs.

The next PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw will take place on 29 November, with R6 million and R13 million on the line, respectively.

The results for the PowerBall draw on 25 November can be viewed here. You can also find the historical winning numbers for draws here.

Those who win R50 000 or more will receive free trauma counselling and financial advice from psychologists and Ithuba’s team of financial advisors. Winnings are also tax-free.