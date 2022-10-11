R85 million in total estimated Powerball jackpots up for grabs tonight

Citizen Reporter

For those feeling lucky, Tuesday night’s Powerball jackpots have been estimated at R85 million.

According to the National lottery, the PowerBall is at an estimated R40 million, and PowerBall PLUS at an estimated R45 million.

Those willing to take a chance still have a chance to buy their tickets at their nearest participating retailer, on National Lottery website by visiting nationallottery.co.za, via the National Lottery Mobile App, or participating banks.

“It is amazing to see both PowerBall & PowerBall PLUS at such substantial amounts. Whichever game is won, the player will walk away with life altering winnings,” said Charmaine Mabuza, Ithuba CEO.

“We wait with anticipation to see who our next big winner will be.”

Winners who win R50 000 and above receive free trauma counselling from professional psychologists, and financial advice from accredited financial advisors absolutely free while winnings are paid directly into winner’s accounts tax-free.



Players must be 18 years or older and remember to play responsibly.

What happens when you win the jackpot?

If you’ve bought that lucky Lotto or Powerball ticket via a banking apps, winnings will be deposited directly into our account if the total amount is less than R50 000.

Your bank will reach out telephonically if the winnings exceed R249 000. Anything more than that and you’ll have to visit the nearest Ithuba regional office to process the claim.

Don’t forget your identification document, the printed or digital records of your ticket, as well as your banking details. If everything is in order, you’ll receive the tax-free winnings within 72 hours.

Ithuba says it’s a shock to become wealthy overnight, therefore all winners who bag more than R50 000 are offered free financial assistance and trauma counselling.

