South Africa’s biggest 2025 jackpot: PowerBall guarantees R140 million tonight

PowerBall hits its highest jackpot.

Tonight’s PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draws have a total guaranteed jackpot value of R148 million.

The draw takes place just after 9pm.

PowerBall and PowerBall Plus estimated jackpots:

PowerBall: R140 million

PowerBall Plus: R21 million

How to play PowerBall?

To play PowerBall, a player chooses five numbers between 1 and 50 followed by a PowerBall number between 1 and 20.

The system also provides a quick pick selection method, where it randomly chooses all the numbers on your behalf.

PowerBall tickets are available on selected banking apps; terms and conditions apply.

Tickets are available for purchase until 8.30pm on draw days (Tuesday and Friday). Tickets can also be bought on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday from 6am to 11.30pm.

The national lottery also gives you a chance to win money every day from the Daily Lotto. The draw takes place every evening just after 9.30pm. Tickets for the Daily Lotto can be bought every day until 8.30pm.

How to play Daily Lotto in SA? If you are buying a ticket in-store:

Pick up a bet slip in any lottery store.

Choose five numbers between 1 and 36 or ask for a Quick Pick.

Entries cost R3 each. You can play a max of R150, but you are allowed to play multiple boards.

Select how many consecutive draws you wish to enter, up to a maximum of 10. Leave blank for a single draw.

Take your bet slip to the teller to pay for your ticket.

Write your details on the back of your ticket in case you need to claim a prize. If you do not sign your ticket, and you lose it, anyone can use it to claim the prize.

If you are playing online:

Set up a lottery account here and make a deposit to pay for tickets.

Choose five numbers from 1 to 36 or select ‘Quick Pick’ to generate a random set. Repeat this on as many boards as you want to play.

Decide whether to enter a single draw or multiple draws.

Confirm and pay for your entry.

What happens after winning?

Winners receive an SMS from their respective banks with a reference number and further instructions on the documents they should bring when visiting lottery operator Ithuba.

When a player wins less than R250 000, they get their money directly deposited into their bank account if they used a banking app to play.

Winners who win more than R250 000 are referred to Ithuba for a payout.

Free financial and trauma counselling is given to all players who win above R50 000, tax-free.

Players must be 18 years or older to participate.