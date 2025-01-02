The year of the banking app: Biggest Lotto winners of 2024

Some of the biggest Lotto bets in 2024 were placed through banking apps. Here are some of South Africa's millionaires of 2024.

Winner of the R100 million Lotto jackpot prize claims his winnings. Picture: X/@sa_lottery

2024 was a lucky year for some Lotto players, who took a chance and walked away with millions.

While 2024 has had several big winners, millions in Lotto winnings remain unclaimed, with Ithuba urging players to check their tickets.

According to Ithuba, as of 30 October 2023, more than R257 million in prizes remain unclaimed across various games.

Unclaimed winnings that are not claimed within the 365 days period will be forfeited and redirected to support community causes through the National Lottery Distribution Trust Fund (NLDTF).

“Participants may walk into their nearest retail store or Ithuba office to validate their tickets to check if they have unclaimed winnings,” said Charmaine Mabuza, Ithuba CEO early in November.

“For participants using digital platforms which include banking platforms, National Lottery website and mobile app, there is no need to claim any winnings under R249,000.

“These amounts are paid automatically into their bank accounts or credited directly to your National Lottery wallet, respectively. For winnings over R249,000, winners are promptly notified within 24 working hours and can easily complete the secure claim process at any Ithuba regional office.”

2024’s biggest Lotto winners

R103 million – October

A player won this prize on Wednesday, October 23. The total estimated jackpot was R123 million, divided into R104 million for Lotto, R16 million for Lotto Plus 1, and R3 million for Lotto Plus 2.

According to Ithuba, this was the second-biggest prize since 2018.

One player managed to match six numbers and won R103.6 million.

The winning ticket was purchased via the Capitec app.

R100 million – August

In August this year, another player won R100 million from a draw which took place on Saturday, 3 August.

The winning ticket was purchased at Pick n Pay, Hazeldean Square, Pretoria, and was unclaimed for nearly three weeks.

The winner was eventually found.

The winner was eventually found.

Ithuba said at the time: “Congratulations to the recent Lotto jackpot winner who won over R100 million from the 03/08/2024 draw. The prize has been claimed and the winner search has come to an end!”

R70 million – May

In May, a man from Benoni claimed his R70 million PowerBall winnings.

The man, who won from the draw on Friday, 31 May, was unaware of his riches until days after the draw.

“I took the results slip at the store a few days after the draw, which I kept with all my other slips. Two days later, I checked the ticket and I was shocked to realise that I had been sitting on a ticket worth R70 million,” said the PowerBall winner.

“Even then, it still felt like a dream. It was only after Ithuba confirmed that indeed I held the winning ticket that I believed it.”

R59 million – July

Another lucky player won R59 million from the Friday, 12 July, PowerBall draw in South Africa. According to Ithuba, the winning ticket was purchased using the Standard Bank banking app.



Three winners R44.7 million each – April

In perhaps the most widely shared winnings in a single draw, five lucky players joined the multi-millionaire club from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draws on Friday, 6 April.

According to Ithuba, three lucky players walked away with R44.7 million each from the PowerBall draw after matching five numbers and the powerball.

Two other players were lucky enough to match five numbers and a powerball on the PowerBall Plus draw.

The estimated jackpot was R131 million for the night.

R42 million – November

With just weeks before Christmas, two players won R42.5 million each from the PowerBall draw on 8 November.

According to Ithuba, the winning tickets were purchased using the FNB and Standard Bank apps.



When do South African National Lottery ticket sales close?

Lottery outlets close at 8.30pm on the day of a draw, which takes place at 9pm. The terms and conditions may differ from other service outlets. Visit www.nationallottery.co.za for more information.

How much does it cost to play Lotto?

Lotto entries cost R5 per board including value-added tax (VAT). Lotto Plus costs an additional R2.50 per board. You can also play PowerBall on selected banking apps (T’s & C’s apply).

How to play the PowerBall

PowerBall entries cost R5 per board including VAT. PowerBall Plus costs an additional R2.50 per board.

Visit www.nationallottery.co.za and go to the How to Play section to find out more.

All winners above R50 000 receive free financial and trauma counselling, with all winnings tax-free.

Players must be 18 years or older to play.

Here are the historical winning numbers for PowerBall and Lotto draws.