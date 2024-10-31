Another player wins R103.6 million Lotto jackpot in historic draw

Christmas came early for a player who won the much-anticipated Lotto draw on Wednesday night.

The total estimated jackpot for the draw was R123 million, broken down as R104 million for Lotto, R16 million for Lotto Plus 1 and R3 million for Lotto Plus 2.

According to Ithuba, one player managed to match six numbers from Wednesday night’s draw and is now R103.6 million richer.

We have a jackpot winner of R103,684,796!

We have a jackpot winner of R103,684,796!



Players must be 18 years or older, play responsibly. ITHUBA is the proud operator of the National Lottery.

The Plus 2 has rolled over to Saturday as no one matched the six numbers.

Ithuba shared that Wednesday’s jackpot prize was the second-largest ever recorded in South Africa, following the R110 million prize won in January 2018 by four winners.

In August this year, another player won R100 million in a draw held on 3 August. In September 2022, a Cape Town street vendor won R86 million on a Saturday draw, while in November 2022, a player using the FNB banking app won R74 million in a Wednesday draw.

When do South African National Lottery ticket sales close?

Lottery outlets close at 8.30pm on the day of a draw, which takes place at 9pm. The terms and conditions may differ from other service outlets. Visit www.nationallottery.co.za for more information.

How much does it cost to play Lotto?

Lotto entries cost R5 per board including value-added tax (VAT). Lotto Plus costs an additional R2.50 per board. You can also play PowerBall on selected banking apps (T’s & C’s apply).

How to play the PowerBall

PowerBall entries cost R5 per board including VAT. PowerBall Plus costs an additional R2.50 per board.

Visit www.nationallottery.co.za and go to the How to Play section to find out more.

All winners above R50 000 receive free financial and trauma counselling, with all winnings tax-free.

Players must be 18 years or older to play.

