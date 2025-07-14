Unemployed Lotto winner says he always believed he would win one day

The winner plans to help his family as well as a former colleague who 'holds a special place' in his heart.

The jackpot winner from the Lotto Plus 2 draw on Wednesday, 9 July 2025, has claimed his R19 435 068.10, and plans to use it to improve the lives of his family members.

He bought his winning ticket on his banking app with a R30 wager using the Quick Pick selection method.

Long-awaited Lotto win

The winner, who is unemployed, told Ithuba that he attributes his luck to his persistence and the belief that he would win one day.

“I have always believed I would win one day, and now it has finally happened,” he said.

Despite his confidence that he would eventually win, he said the jackpot win still came as a huge surprise.

“I found out I had won through my bank and checked the results on the National Lottery app, and I was absolutely shocked!” he added.

Plans to improve family’s well-being

The new millionaire shared how he was thrilled to share the news with his wife and is eager to change not only his life but also those around him. He further expressed his desire to make a significant impact on his family’s well-being, grateful he can now provide for all their needs.

“I also plan on helping a former colleague who holds a special place in my heart,” he added.

He plans to invest some of his winnings to create a sustainable source of income. The wnners said this will allow him to enjoy life’s simple pleasures, like the leisure walks he loves taking by the beach. Apart from this, he intends to donate a portion of his winnings to charitable organisations.

Ithuba CEO, Charmaine Mabuza, said, “It’s inspiring to see a winner who is committed to transforming not only his own life but also the lives of those around him; his family, friends, and community. When managed wisely, a multi-million jackpot win can rewrite the future for many people.”

What happens after winning?

All winners receive an SMS from their banks containing a reference number and further instructions regarding what documents to take along when visiting the lottery operator, Ithuba.

If a player wins less than R250 000, the money will be deposited directly into their account if they used a banking app to play.

Players who win more than R250 000 will be referred to the Ithuba for a payout.

Winners of more than R50,000 receive free financial and trauma counselling. All winnings are tax-free.

