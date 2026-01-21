Was it you? Here’s what banking app R177 million PowerBall winner used

On Friday, 16 January, another player won the PowerBall Plus jackpot of R33.7 million.

A lucky PowerBall player is waking up R178.9 million richer after taking a chance at Tuesday night’s PowerBall.

An estimated R177 million was up for grabs in the PowerBall draw, and a lucky player has now joined the ranks of the country’s biggest lottery winners.

This was the second-highest-ever recorded jackpot in Ithuba’s history.

“We have a PowerBall jackpot winner of R178 955 240! after matching five numbers and the PowerBall,” announced Ithuba.

These are the winning numbers

PowerBall: 02, 03, 16, 17, 35. Powerball: 05.

PowerBall Plus: 01, 05, 07, 15, 40. Powerball: 04.

According to Ithuba, the lucky player only spent R15 on a ticket that was purchased via the FNB banking app. They selected the Quick Pick option.

On Friday, 16 January, another player won the PowerBall Plus jackpot of R33.7 million.

The ticket was purchased on the lottery website, and the player selected the Quick Pick option.

According to Ithuba, the largest PowerBall win in South Africa was recorded in February 2019, when a man from Cape Town won R232 million.

Last night’s winner was the second-biggest winner in the history of Ithuba, followed by R167 million, won by a man who purchased their ticket in Ballito in KwaZulu-Natal in February 2022 using the Quick Pick option.

How to play PowerBall?

To play PowerBall, a player chooses five numbers between 1 and 50, followed by a PowerBall number between 1 and 20.

The system also offers a quick pick option, which randomly selects all numbers on your behalf.

PowerBall tickets are available on selected banking apps; terms and conditions apply.

Tickets are available for purchase until 8.30pm on draw days (Tuesday and Friday). Tickets can also be bought on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday from 6am to 11.30pm.

The national lottery also gives you a chance to win money every day from the Daily Lotto. The draw takes place every evening just after 9.30pm. Tickets for the Daily Lotto can be bought every day until 8.30pm.

You can find the historical winning numbers for PowerBall and Lotto draws here.

How to play Daily Lotto in SA? If you are buying a ticket in-store:

Pick up a bet slip in any lottery store.

Choose five numbers from 1 to 36, or select Quick Pick.

Entries cost R3 each. You can play up to R150 and may play multiple boards.

Select how many consecutive draws you wish to enter, up to a maximum of 10. Leave blank for a single draw.

Take your bet slip to the teller to pay for your ticket.

Write your details on the back of your ticket in case you need to claim a prize. If you do not sign your ticket, and you lose it, anyone can use it to claim the prize.

What happens after winning?

Winners receive an SMS from their respective banks containing a reference number and further instructions on the documents to bring when visiting the lottery operator Ithuba.

When a player wins less than R250 000, the funds are deposited directly into their bank account if they used a banking app to play.

Winners who win more than R250 000 are referred to Ithuba for a payout.

Free financial and trauma counselling is provided to all winners who exceed R50 000, tax-free.

Players must be 18 years or older to participate.