You have a chance to win R11 million in Lotto jackpots tonight

New millionaires could be made from tonight's lotto draw.

The estimated total value of the jackpots for tonight’s lotto draw is R11 million. The draw will take place at 8:57pm Central African Time(CAT).

Detailed jackpots for tonight’s draw:

Lotto: R5 million

Lotto Plus1: R4 million

Lotto Plus2: R2 million

Earlier this month, a Rustenburg resident claimed her R5.2 million winnings from an R40 wager.

The winner told Ithuba she never changed her numbers for all her Lottery games.

“When I saw that I had won, I froze in shock. I couldn’t believe that my persistence and faith finally paid off,” she said.

“I am an avid churchgoer, and as part of my way of giving back to the community, I will be donating some of my winnings to my church. I’m grateful for this opportunity to make a difference in the lives of those around me.”

You can find the historical winning numbers for PowerBall and Lotto draws here.

How to play Lotto

You can play the LOTTO / LOTTO Plus 1 / LOTTO Plus 2 games by choosing a Quick Pick option where the Lottery processing system randomly chooses 6 lucky numbers for you.

Alternatively, a bet can be placed by a person choosing six numbers from 1 to 52 on any board.

There is no limit to the number of boards a person wants to play and the system also allows a multi-draw option. This option allows you to play the same numbers over multiple draws.

How much does it cost to play Lotto?

Lotto entries cost R5 per board, including VAT. Lotto Plus costs an additional R2.50 per board. Players can also use their respective banking apps to place their bets. Terms and conditions apply.

Ticket sales close at 8:30pm on any given day.

What happens after winning?

All winners receive an SMS from their banks containing a reference number and further instructions regarding what documents to take along when visiting Ithuba.

If a winner wins less than R250 000, the money will be deposited directly into their account if they used a banking app to play.

Players who win more than R250 000 will be referred to the lottery operator for a payout.

Free financial and trauma counselling is offered to those who win more than R50 000. Winnings are tax-free.

All players must be 18 years and older.