Much-needed borehole handed over to thankful residents

Mphanama Village residents in Fetakgomo Tubatse Local Municipality received a communal borehole, giving 750 households access to water.

The handing over of the borehole in Mphanama Village. Photo: Supplied.

Sekhukhune District Municipality Executive Mayor Minah Bahula recently handed over a communal borehole to the residents of Mphanama Village in Fetakgomo Tubatse Local Municipality’s Ward 37.

Lemson Moropjane, municipal spokesperson, said the initiative is expected to provide water to about 750 households.

The project is located at the village’s RDP Section and will further aid areas such as Sebayeng, Mogorogorong, and Mmuane.

Moropjane indicated that the initiative forms part of the district municipality’s ongoing commitment to improving basic services and enhancing the quality of life for rural communities.

