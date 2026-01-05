Man dies during mob justice attack

The police in Motetema are investigating an incident in which two male suspects, who allegedly attempted to commit a house robbery, were assaulted by community members, resulting in one suspect succumbing to his injuries, while the other remains in hospital under police guard.

Limpopo Provincial Police spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba said one of the suspects, armed and wearing a balaclava, allegedly accosted two women and a man who were inside a rented room at the village at about 21:30 last night (January 4), demanding cellphones and money.

Mashaba indicated that one of the victims managed to escape and alerted community members, who responded and apprehended two suspects.

“The suspects were allegedly assaulted and sustained serious injuries. They were transported to the hospital for medical attention, where one later succumbed to his injuries,” stated Mashaba.

Mashaba confirmed that Motetema police are investigating cases of attempted house robbery and murder. The name of the deceased has not been released.

Acting Provincial Commissioner Major General Jan Scheepers has condemned the acts of mob justice and urged communities to refrain from taking the law into their own hands, saying that the police must be allowed to deal with criminal activities within the confines of the law.

Anyone with information is requested to contact the investigating officer, Constable Malesela Galane, on 082 573 3978, Crime Stop on 08600 10111, their nearest police station, or use the My SAPS App.

