Groblersdal weather: Warm week ahead before chilly Sunday

Residents in Groblersdal can look forward to mostly warm and pleasant weather conditions this week, although temperatures are expected to drop sharply by Sunday.

Today (Monday) will bring hazy sunshine with temperatures climbing to a comfortable 25°C, while the minimum is expected to dip to 8°C. Clear skies are forecast for the evening.

Tomorrow (Tuesday) is expected to remain warm with hazy sunshine and a maximum temperature of 26°C. The minimum temperature will again settle at 8°C, with mainly clear conditions overnight.

A mix of sunshine and clouds is forecast for Wednesday as temperatures reach 26°C. The minimum temperature will drop to 7°C, while partly cloudy skies are expected during the evening.

Thursday will continue the mild trend with sunshine and scattered clouds pushing temperatures to 26°C. Evening conditions will remain mostly clear with temperatures dropping to around 8°C overnight.

Friday is expected to be the warmest day of the week with hazy sunshine and temperatures peaking at 27°C. However, air quality is forecast to become very unhealthy. Clear skies are expected by evening as temperatures cool to 8°C.

Sunny conditions are forecast for Saturday with a maximum of 24°C and a minimum of 10°C. Partly cloudy skies are expected overnight, while unhealthy air quality may persist.

Sunday is set to be the coldest day of the week, with temperatures reaching only 21°C during the day. Hazy sunshine and unhealthy air quality are forecast, while evening temperatures are expected to plunge to a chilly 6°C.

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