National Extreme Festival determined to end season on a high at Zwartkops

This year’s National Extreme Festival series will come to a conclusion on Saturday, with a number of South African titles to be settled around the Zwartkops Raceway near Pretoria.

Heading up events will be the final two rounds of the 2022 Global Touring Car (GTC) title chase, where Robert Wolk (Chemical Logistics Toyota Corolla) and Saood Variawa (Gazoo Racing Toyota Corolla) will fight for the country’s premier circuit racing championship.

Able to interfere with their fight will be Michael van Rooyen (Gazoo Racing Toyota Corolla), Bradley Liebenberg (Hype Volkswagen Golf GTI), Julian van der Watt (Chemical Logistics Ford Focus), Andrew Rackstraw (RDSA Audi S3) and newly crowned Toyota GR Cup champion Ashley Oldfield (Gazoo Racing Toyota Corolla), whose steps-up to GTC.

Leyton Fourie (Express Hire SupaPolo) and Jeffrey Kruger (Universal SupaPolo) will fight for the SupaCup title, with potential game spoilers to include Keegan Campos (Turn 1 SupaPolo), Daniel Rowe (Perfect Circle SupaPolo), Jonathan Mogotsi (Sonax SupaPolo), Danie van Niekerk (Car Care Clinic SupaPolo) and Arnold Neveling (PAGID SupaPolo).

Leyton Fourie (Express Hire SupaPolo) will go to Zwartkops as the SupaCup championship leader. Picture: Motorsport Fanatix.

Franco Scribante (Porsche 911 RSR), Jonathan du Toit (TAR Lamborghini Huracan) and Charl Arangies (PAGID Audi R8) will be the men to beat in the races for G&H Transport Extreme Supercars.

Others who could interfere must include Reghard Roets (BB Nissan GT-R), Pieter Zeelie (Zeelie Auditors Lotus Exige), Marius Jackson ((MJR Audi R8), Nicky Dicks (Curvent Porsche 911 GT3), Gianni Giannoccaro (G&H Transport Lamborghini Gallardo) and Xolile Letlaka (Into Africa Lamborghini Huracan).

The event’s tightest championship fight will be in the CompCare Polo Cup category, where Dawie van der Merwe (Universal Polo), Clinton Bezuidenhout (Stu Davidson Polo) and Jurie Swart (Bullion Polo) are covered by four points at the head of the table.

Others to watch will include Jagger Robertson (Liqui Moly Polo), Charl Visser (Universal Polo), Karah Hill (Kalex Polo) and Tate Bishop (Angri Polo).

The InvestChem F1600 title chase will also have three contenders in Josh le Roux (RDSA Mygale), Gerard Geldenhuys (Abacus Mygale) and Troy Dolinscheck (Sujean Mygale).

Able to cause them problems will be Alex Vos (DV Building Mygale), Nicholas van Weely (Magnificent Paints Van Diemen), Andrew Schofield (Safair Mygale) and Antwan Geldenhuys (Abacus Mygale).

Graeme van Breda (Stefanutti Stocks ZX19R) should be the man to beat in the SunBet ZX10 Masters Cup races, challenged by Michael Smit (Kawasaki ZX10R), Trevor Westman (Wayward ZX10R), Ronald Slamet Vault Markets ZX10), Johan le Roux (Avidan ZX10), Appanna Ganapathy (Art Technologies ZX10R) and Teddy Brooke Brooke Fridges ZX10).

Peter Hills (Mangaza Rhema) will be the DOE Formula Vee champion favourite, accosted by the likes of Gert van den Berg (DOE Rhema), Lendl Jansen (Bull Security Rhema), Blane de Meilon (Firebreak Rhema), Vaughn Hills (Mangaza Rhema) and Michael Kernick (HRL Tasman).

Jonathan du Toit (TAR Lamborghini Huracan) and Charl Arangies (PAGID Audi R8) could spray champagne after Saturday’s G&H Transport Extreme Supercar races. Picture: Adri de Bruyn,

Top drivers in the Mobil 1 V8 Supercar races must include Mackie Adlem (Adlem Auto Jaguar XK8), Franco di Matteo (Lauda Jaguar XK8), Warren Lombard (Pepboys Ford Falcon), Thomas Reib (Mobil 1 Chevrolet Lumina) and Terry Wilford (Fuchs Ford Falcon),

The Zwartkops gates will be open from 07h00, with racing scheduled to start at 11h00. Admission will cost R130 per adult and R90 per student, with kids under the age of 12 going in for free.

Food and drink will be on sale or you may take your own, and you may visit the pits on foot at any time. For more information call the Zwartkops office at 012 384 2299.