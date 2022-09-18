National Extreme Festival’s last coastal visit ends on a high at Killarney

Andre De Kock

A large crowd, close racing and excellent spectacle typified last Saturday’s Extreme Festival show at the Western Cape Killarney circuit.

Heading up the meeting were two races for Global Touring Cars. Heat one went to title points leader Robert Wolk (Chemical Logistics Toyota Corolla), closely followed by Saood Variawa (Gazoo Racing Toyota Corolla), Michael van Rooyen (Gazoo Racing Toyota Corolla) and Julian van der Watt (Chemical Logistics Ford Focus).

Race two, from an inverted grid, went to Variawa, leading home Wolk, Mandla Mdakane (Gazoo Racing Toyota Corolla) and Andrew Rackstraw (RDSA Audi S3).

Pole sitter Jeffrey Kruger (Universal SupaPolo) was tapped into a spin just after the start of the opening SupaCup race. That left Keegan Campos to win in his Turn 1 SupaPolo, ahead of Jonathan Mogotsi (Sonax SupaPolo), Leyton Fourie (Express Hire SupaPolo) and Danie van Niekerk (Car Care Clinic SupaPolo).

Race two was red-flagged when the cars of van Niekerk and Mogotsi tangled and slammed into the pit wall at high speed. Both drivers escaped with bruises, but the cars went to that final pit stop in the sky. Fourie won after the restart, followed by Kruger, Daniel Rowe (Perfect Circle SupaPolo) and Campos.

Starting from pole, Charl Arangies (Stradale Audi R8) took the opening G&H Transport Extreme Supercar race from Jonathan du Toit (TAR Lamborghini Huracan), Franco Scribante (Porsche 911 RSR), Gianni Giannocaro (Nissan GT-R) and Xolile Letlaka (Into Africa Lamborghini Huracan).

The second SupaCup race win went to Keegan Campos in his Turn 1 SupaPolo. Picture: Raymond Comwell.

Arangies set the day’s quickest lap time at one minute 08.68 seconds. Scribante turned the Porsche’s turbo boost to maximum the next time and he won, followed by du Toit, Arangies and Jason Ibbotson (Autohaus Angel Ferrari 488).

A breakdown for the Porsche in race three though left Du Toit to win from Arangies, Ibbotson and Dawie Joubert (Wild Rose Porsche 911).

Giordano Lupini (Bullion Polo) led the first CompCare Polo Cup race throughout, marginally ahead of Charl Visser (Universal Polo), Dawie van der Merwe (Universal Polo) and Clinton Bezuidenhout (Stu Davidson Polo).

Charl Arangies (Stradale Audi R8), Jonathan du Toit (TAR Lamborghini Huracan) and Franco Scribante (Porsche 911 RSR) took turns to win the three G&H Transport Extreme Supercar races. Picture: Jeff Latham.

Race two, from an inverted grid, saw Van der Merwe winning from Tate Bishop (Angri Polo), Jurie Swart (Bullion Polo) and Visser.

The first InvestChem F1600 race went to Josh le Roux (InvestChem Mygale, followed by Troy Dolinschek (Sujean Mygale), Gerard Geldenhuys) (Abacus Mygale) and Siyabonga Mankonkwana (InvestChem Mygale).

Dolinschek won the next time out, ahead of Geldenhuys, Alex Vos (DV Building Mygale) and Mankonkwana.

Giordano Lupini (Bullion Polo) led the first CompCare Polo Cup race throughout. Picture: Jason Hanslo.

Current champion Mackie Adlem (Adlem Auto Jaguar XK8) won the opening Mobil 1 V8 Supercar race from Franco di Matteo (Laude Jaguar XK8), Thomas Reib (Mobil 1 Chevrolet Lumina) and Warren Lombard (Pepboys Ford Falcon).

Adlem won race two as well but di Matteo had car problems, leaving Reib, Julian Familiaris (Lube-Net Chevrolet Corvette) and Carl Nel (Gears Africa Chevrolet Corvette) in the runner-up places.

Adlem made it three in a row, this time ahead of Michael Nel (Gears for Africa Chevrolet Corvette), Lombard and Di Matteo.