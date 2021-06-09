No more X as Opel puts the Vizor on facelift Grandland

Charl Bosch

One of the first Opel models developed in conjunction with the PSA Group, now Stellantis, after the brand’s sale four years ago, the Rüsselsheim marque has taken the wraps off of the facelift Grandland, now without the ‘X’ suffix.

Debuting a day after first teaser images of the all-new Astra emerged, the Grandland’s biggest alteration has taken place up front where it sports Opel’s ‘Bold and Pure’ styling language in the form of the Opel Vizor grille, complete with the Opel Compass as on the Mokka and the Crossland.

Included with the grille are the new adaptive IntelliLux LED headlights with Pixel LED technology, a redesigned front bumper with vertical air inlets on the flanks and a selection of newly designed alloy wheels.

RELATED: It begins: Opel starts teasing all-new Astra

Soon to feature on the Astra as well, the Grandland’s interior gains Opel’s so-called curved Pure Panel made up of a ten-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a twelve-inch digital instrument cluster. The setup will however only be offered on more expensive versions.

Additional changes are the new AGR seats, redesigned air vents and the same stubby gear lever as on the Corsa and the models it shares its EMP2 platform with, the Peugeot 5008 and the Citroën C5 Aircross.

Strides have also been made on the safety front with all models coming as standard with Cruiser Control, Driver Attention Alert, Front Collision Warning with Automatic Emergency Braking as well as Pedestrian Detection, Traffic Sign Recognition and Lane Departure Warning.

Depending on the trim level, the Grandland can be equipped with Adaptive Cruise Control, a 360-degree camera system, automatic parking assist and on all automatic models, the new Highway Integration Assist that uses a series of cameras and sensors to scan the road ahead in addition to working with the mentioned cruise control.

Not revealed though was the choice of engines, but chances are it will continue with the pre-facelift model’s 1.2 and 1.6 PureTech turbo-petrols, possibly the 1.5 and 2.0 BlueCDTI turbodiesels and in the case of the plug-in hybrid, the latter petrol combined with an electric motor for a combined output of 165 kW or in the case of the all-wheel-drive Hybrid4 that boasts a second unit on the rear axle, 221 kW.

Set to go on sale after the European summer, the Grandland has for now not been confirmed for South Africa, but expect it to possibly arrive towards the end of the year or early next year if confirmed.