Official: Volkswagen Golf 8 GTI debuting virtually on 19 July

Having showcased the all-new Golf 8 GTI on local shores in April, Volkswagen has confirmed that the eagerly awaited newcomer will be revealed officially on 19 July in the shape of a virtual launch on its Facebook page.

Debuting after a series of delays largely attributed to Covid-19 and more recently the global semi-conductor chip shortage, the GTI, which will be joined later by the Golf R reportedly as the sole versions of the eighth generation Golf, will be powered by the long-serving 2.0 TSI engine rated at 180kW/370Nm.

Like the Mk 7.5, a seven-speed DSG is entrusted with sending the amount of twist to the front wheels with Volkswagen claiming a top speed of 250 km/h and 0-100 km/h in 6.4 seconds.

Detailed back in the March, the GTI will come as standard with Volkswagen’s latest 10.25-inch Active Info Display instrument cluster, as well as 18-inch Richmond alloy wheels, climate control, Vienna leather seats, interior ambient lighting and keyless entry.

As with previous generations, an extensive options list will be provided, comprising 19-inch Adelaide alloys, the Discover Media infotainment system, Matrix LED headlights, a Heads-Up Display and an eight-speaker Harman Kardon sound system to name but a few.

The top-selling Golf derivative since 2013, pricing for the GTI has not yet been revealed, but expect a price increase over the Mk 7.5 with speculation being a possible sticker in the area of R650 000.