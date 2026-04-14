3 Things to know about the new Changan Uni-S

The Changan Unit-S enters the market with class‑leading spec for the money. Undercutting most of its rivals while offering more power and more tech than nearly all of them.

In the most cut-throat and over traded segment in South Africa, the value for money proposition must be the best it has been to get you into a brand of car today. And this is exactly what Changan is attempting with their new Uni-S midsize SUV.

1. Most powerful in class

Up front, all three derivatives, the Uni-S CS, Uni-S CL, and Uni-S CE, are powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine driving down to the front wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

This is the Chinese OEM cut and paste formula. And in the case of the Changan Uni-S range translates into a class-leading 138kW of power and 300Nm torque, which is more than enough for everyday family commuting and longer holiday trips.

Engine response and gearbox calibration is good when on the move, but don’t expect the Changan Uni-S to behave like a hot hatch. There is a bit of hesitation when you jump on the accelerator. But the overall drive was smoother and more refined than expected.

Is it something that is going to affect most owners who will be buying this car as a family SUV? No, probably not. This, all said, a decent fuel consumption of 7.5 litres was displayed on the instrument cluster.

Step inside and you’ll find a cabin designed around comfort, luxury, and technology. Picture: Supplied

2. Full specification and safety lists

Multi-link independent rear suspension;

18-inch alloy wheels;

LED lighting with daytime running lights;

12.8-inch infotainment display;

10.25-inch digital instrument cluster;

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto;

Ventilated front seats; and

Automatic climate control with rear air vents.

Safety is taken care of by the likes of:

ABS, EBD, ESP and Traction Control;

Hill Start Assist (HAS);

Hill Descent Control (HDC) with auto hold; and

Front, side and driver / passenger airbags.

City driving confidence is further improved with:

An electronic park brake;

Park simulation video display;

Rear-parking sensors; and

A 540-degree panoramic camera system.

Additional long-distance driving features include:

Cruise control; and

Bluetooth key offering remote car locating functionality.

Uni-S CL

Building on the CS, the Uni-S CL introduces a significant step up in intelligent driver assistance and interior refinement. The addition of advanced safety systems enhances both confidence and convenience on the road:

Forward Collision Warning (FCW);

Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB);

Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go functionality;

Integrated Adaptive Cruise (IACC);

Traffic Sign Recognition (TSR); and

Lane-Keeping Assist (LKA).

Inside, the experience is further elevated with:

Microfibre leather upholstery;

Electric driver seat adjustment;

Rain-sensing wipers;

Smart high beam control; and

Heated, folding mirrors.

Front and rear-passenger curtain airbags further strengthen occupant protection, reinforcing the CL’s focus on intelligent, proactive safety.

Uni-S CE

At the top of the line-up, the Uni-S CE combines advanced-safety, premium comfort and added convenience features:

19-inch alloy wheels;

Rear-parking sensors; and

Automatic parking assist.

A full complement of ADAS features now comes into play:

Blind Spot Detection (BSD);

Lane-Change Assist (LCA);

Rear Cross-Traffic Alert (RCTA); and

Rear-Collision Warning (RCW).

Inside, the cabin experience becomes more refined and personalised. Features such as:

Electric passenger seat adjustment;

Driver seat memory with welcome function;

Electric panoramic sunroof with rain-sensing auto close;

Electric tailgate;

Upgraded 8-speaker sound system;

Auto tilt-down reverse mirrors; and

Illuminated vanity mirrors.

The car makes a striking first impression with a design language that is progressive and purposeful. Picture: Supplied

3. Pricing

Uni-S CS – R389 900

Uni-S CL – R429 900

Uni-S CE – R469 900

All models are supported by a five-year/150 000km warranty, five-year/90 000 km service plan, and five-year 24/7 roadside assistance.