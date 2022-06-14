WATCH: Hyundai’s Kona N brings the heat, but is it really a Golf GTI killer?

Jaco Van Der Merwe

If you are going to claim that your product is a VW Golf GTI killer, the only way of backing up this explosive statement is on the timesheets.

With the introduction of its performance pair the i30 N and Kona N in April, Hyundai became the latest carmaker to throw down the gauntlet to the VW Golf GTI, South Africa’s undisputed king of hot hatches.

Despite only the i30 N really being a hatchback and the Kona N being a crossover SUV, under the skin they are identical.

Both are powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine which sends 206 kW of power and 392 Nm of torque to the front wheels via eight-speed DCT gearbox.

The Korean carmaker claims the i30 N can reach 100km/h from a standstill in 5.4 seconds and that the Kona N can go from 0 to 100km/h in 5.5 seconds.

If those numbers can be backed up on the drag strip, the Golf GTI might be in a spot of bother. The eighth reincarnation of one of Mzansi’s most sought-after badges clocked a seriously impressive 5.88 seconds during Road Test Editor Mark Jones’ high-performance test last year.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Golf 8 GTI smokes BMW 128ti to stay hot hatch king

Last week Mark had the chance to take the R749 900 Kona N to Gerotek Testing Facilities for a test against the clock, to see if it can live up to its credentials as a Golf GTI killer. Mark is busy crunching the numbers which we will publish on Saturday.

If the first version of the Hyundai i30 N is anything to go by, the Golf GTI might be safe.

Back in 2020, Hyundai introduced the hot hatch locally for the first time, claiming it is capable of completing the 0 to 100km/h sprint in 6.1 seconds. But Mark’s test results of 6.52 seconds fell way short.

For more information on the Hyundai Kona, visit the manufacturer’s website.