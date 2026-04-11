Motoring

Home » Motoring

PODCAST: Golf GTI 8.5 shakes off the Mk 8 ‘private school’ vibes

Picture of Jaco Van Der Merwe

Compiled by Jaco Van Der Merwe

Head of Motoring

2 minute read

11 April 2026

05:25 am

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest version of Mzansi's undisputed king of hot hatches goes faster than ever before.

South Africa’s undisputed king of hot hatches, the Volkswagen Golf GTI, is back with a bang.

The Mk 8.5 is not only the fastest standard Golf GTI The Citizen Motoring has tested, but also goes a long way in bringing back the hot hatch’s feel-good factor many felt was missing from the “too refined” Mk 8.

Golf GTI Mk 8.5 makes a Pitstop

On this week’s episode of our Pitstop podcast, we discuss Road Test Editor Mark Jones’ results from his recent high-performance test. And Jones explains why the latest version is a step-up from the Mk 8.

The Golf GTI 8.5 features the same 2.0-litre TSI engine as before, but the power is up from 180kW to 195kW by virtue of extra boost thanks to improved thermal management. The torque stays at 370Nm. Some mapping has also been done on the engine and the seven-speed DSG box to allow for a quicker spool-up and more torque to be available in the lower gears.

As per tradition, the hot hatch again went faster than VW’s claimed 0 to 100km/h time of 5.90 seconds. During our test at Gerotek, the Mk 8.5 recorded a sprint time of 5.88 seconds. From there, the gap widens with the Mk 8.5 clocking a o to 100km/h of 20.93 compared to the 21.35 of the Golf GTI Mk 8.

Advanced hardware to boot

The four main features of the Golf GTI 8.5’s running gear are progressive steering, the Vehicle Dynamics Manager, a front-axle differential-lock and the Dynamic Chassis Control system.

The hot hatch features a MacPherson front axle and a four-link rear axle. There is also individual electronic stability control for those who want to push the limits on the track.

The Golf GTI 8.5 costs R908 000 before options and comes standard with three-year/120 000km warranty and five-year/90 000km service plan.

Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

golf gti podcast Volkswagen(VW)

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business SAA CEO Lamola and directors quit as airline accused of purge
News Rooms in hijacked police station being rented out for R500 [VIDEO]
Celebs And Viral RHOP’s Mel and Peet Viljoen plead ‘not guilty’ in Florida retail theft case
South Africa Here’s how many Home Affairs officials were accused of assisting illegal foreigners last year
News Family responds to call for Mkhwanazi and Madlanga to intervene in Senzo Meyiwa murder case

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News