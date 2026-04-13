Hyundai’s response to AA further: ‘Safer’ Grand i10 arriving soon

Pricing of the 'safety improved' Grand i10 will be announced in due course.

Hyundai has responded further against criticism of the Grand i10’s lack of safety by announcing the pending arrival of the realigned Executive trim level with more spec.

AA findings

Back in January, the Automobile Association (AA) slapped a zero-star Global New Car Assessment Programme (NCAP) rating on the Grand i10, citing weak frontal impact protection, an unstable bodyshell in side impacts, and a high risk of non-recoverable chest injuries as the main reasons.

Hyundai responded by saying that the Indian-made Grand i10 conforms to all 53 on-road requirements set out by the National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications, and that it is safe to use.

“The Hyundai Grand i10 has been engineered to meet all South African road and safety requirements, and the NRCS confirmation provides credible assurance to our customers and stakeholders that these standards have been independently verified,” CEO Stanley Anderson said.

“While additional independent assessments and ratings, such as NCAP, are useful reference points, they continue to evolve and do not replace or override South Africa’s established regulatory standards.

“Hyundai Automotive South Africa remains engaged with relevant regulators and industry bodies to continue to deliver vehicles that meet the needs of South African motorists, while working closely with its global original equipment manufacturer to respond to the increasing safety requirements”.

Changes revealed

In a newly released statement, Anderson said the South Korean brand has taken a “proactive and continuous approach to improving our vehicles” with the incoming revised model.

“Our latest update underscores our intent to maintain competitiveness in the entry-level market while reinforcing brand value through incremental innovation and feature-led differentiation,” Anderson said.

As such, the flagship Executive will benefit from side and curtain airbags, as well as standard Electronic Stability Programme. The entry-level Premium remains as is.

The roll-out will apply to both manual and automatic derivatives, and, seemingly, to the five-door hatch and four-door sedan.

Pricing later

More details regarding pricing will be announced in due course.