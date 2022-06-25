Jaco Van Der Merwe
Head of Motoring
8 minute read
25 Jun 2022
11:45 am
Motoring

Explaining Mzansi’s unwavering love affair with the VW Polo

From race-ready GTI to cheaper Vivo derivatives, there's a VW Polo to suit every budget.

The VW Polo 1.0TSI 85 kW R-Line clad in Pure White.
Despite a few hiccups of late due to part and stock shortage, the VW Polo has been outselling other passenger cars in South Africa for a long time. Having been around for over a quarter of a century, the VW Polo has become as synonymous with South Africa as braai, bakkies and blackouts. But what about this car makes it so popular among South African buyers? It turns out quite a variety of things. The Citizen Motoring breaks down the many factors that contribute to the Polo’s success. Rich Volkswagen heritage It all started with the people’s car, the Beetle,...

