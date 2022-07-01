Load-lugging Renault Triber Express introduced

Charl Bosch

Having introduced a series of small tweaks to the range last year, Renault has announced pricing for a new derivative to the Triber range, the Express panel van.

The likely replacement for the Kangoo Express, which in its third generation guise is unlikely to come to South Africa just yet, the Triber Express uses the entry-level Expression as a base, but loses the second and third row seating for a flat loading area Renault claims can take up to 1 500-litres.

With the second and third rows gone, the Express can accommodate a claimed 1 500-litres

Able to carry 542 kg, the other major difference includes a steel partition between the cabin and loading area, tie-down hooks on the floor and steel bars in the front of the rear windows.

The rest of the Express is otherwise unchanged from the conventional seven-seat Triber, meaning the standard inclusion of 14-inch steel wheels with imitation alloy plastic covers, a Bluetooth and USB enabled two-speaker sound system, front electric windows, rear parking sensors, LED daytime running lights, dual front airbags, ABS and EBD, auto locking doors and the dual hooter introduced last year.

Steel partition between the cab and loading area.

Up front, the Triber Express derives motivation from the same 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine as its sibling, the Kiger and indeed the model on which it is based, the Kwid, with outputs of 52kW/93Nm.

Drive is again routed to the front wheels through a five-speed manual gearbox with Renault claiming a combined fuel consumption of 5.5 L/100 km.

Cabin has not been changed from the comparative seven-seat Expression.

Available in five colours; Ice Cool White, Moonlight Silver, Honey Yellow, Fiery Red and Electric Blue, the Renault Triber Express carries a sticker price of R219 900, which includes a five-year/150 000 km warranty as well as a two-year/30 000 km service plan.