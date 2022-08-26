Kyalami FoM 2022: Chery teases as Volvo gets brawny

Charl Bosch

Volvo, along with Chinese automaker Chery, capped off the unveilings at the Kyalami Festival of Motoring with two intricate models on display throughout the weekend.

Chery

Partially hidden, Chery didn’t say much about the incoming Omoda 5

Unveiled in November last year, Chery’s debutant came in the shape of the coupe-styled Omoda 5 encased in a partially obscured glass box the brand declined to open or lift as a way of providing a closer look of the newcomer.

The first model to showcase Chery’s Art in Motion styling language, the dramatic looking Omoda 5 incorporates styling from not only the Audi Q8 and DS4, but also the Volkswagen Tiago/Nivus with the front sporting headlights mirroring Volvo’s Thor’s Hammer design.

While unable to be seen clearly, the interior, as indicated by the example launched at the Guangzhou Auto Show, is largely identical to that of Chery’s current models, though it gets a dual 10.25-inch instrument cluster display and infotainment system, plus a BMW-style rotary dial controller seemingly for the latter.

Up front, the Omoda 5 derives motivation from the same 1.6 T-GDI engine used in the Tiggo 8 Pro with outputs of 145kW/290Nm. Drive also goes to the front wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

Coupe-style crossover is expected to slot-in between the Tiggo 7 Pro and Tiggo Pro 8, though this remains officially unknown.

Despite Chery remaining mum on the Omoda 5’s eventual market debut, it did confirm the availability of a new engine for the Tiggo 8 Pro in the shape of the 2.0 T-GDI from November this year.

In China, the unit produces 192kW/400Nm delivered to front wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch ‘box, a combination South Africa can expect once sales kick-off. For now, pricing is unknown.

Volvo

Supposed to serve as the replacement for the off-road ready XC90, better known as Beast, the one-off, unnamed creation by Volvo South Africa this time uses the XC60 as a base with more of a lifestyle focus.

Finished in gloss black with added yellow accents, the model also gets gloss black alloy wheels, a black grille, yellow brake calipers, yellow badges and yellow seatbelts, as well as a custom roofbox resting on Thule roof-rails.

Based on the plug-in hybrid T8 Recharge, no mechanical alterations have taken place, meaning as is power and torque outputs of 340kW/709Nm in combined form.

In addition, Volvo confirmed the introduction of a facelift version of the XC40 before the end of the year, followed by more upgrades for the XC90 rumoured to be replaced next year by an all-new model poised to be called EXC90.

Finally, the C40 Recharge will become available as a step-up from the XC60, but only in the first half of next year with pricing still to be confirmed.