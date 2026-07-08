Chery shows multi-purpose Tiggo V in bakkie form for first time

Three-in-one-vehicle transforms from SUV to bakkie by dropping the roof and third row of seats.

Revealed at the Beijing International Motor Show in April, the Chery Tiggo V made a local public appearance in bakkie form last week.

Described as a “three-in-one-vehicle”, the Tiggo V is the Chinese carmaker’s first multi-purpose SUV-cum-bakkie with seven-seats.

It was first shown as the T1TP Concept in Wuhu last year before adopting the Tiggo V nomenclature in Beijing. With the rear closed on both occasions, it was anyone’s guess how the vehicle would convert into a bakkie.

Chery Tiggo V in Mzansi

The mystery, or at least part of it, was revealed at Chery’s newly-acquired Rosslyn assembly plant last week. Forming part of a display which included several Chery models and those from its sub brands Omoda, Jaecoo, Jetour, iCaur and Lepas, the Tiggo V was finally on show in bakkie form.

A central partitioning separates the cabin from the loadbin, which is notably shorter than that of a standard double cab bakkie. The plastic-lined loadbin featured generous plastic mouldings protecting the side panels along the top. The Tiggo V also featured fastening anchors inside the loadbin, a sports bar and traditional bakkie tailgate.

The loadbin of the Chery Tiggo V display in Rosslyn on 3 July 2026. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

The Tiggo V’s most the obvious conversion from SUV would entail the removal of the rear roof similar to that of a canopy, along with removing the third row of seats completely and the insertion of the partition. But this observation is purely speculative until confirmed during its launch later this year.

No word on powertrain

Powertrain details are also still unclear. The T1TP featured the plug-in hybrid CSH or Chery Super Hybrid powertrain, the Tiggo V is likely to also have the option of the conventional petrol engine. The latter will likely be the Tiggo 9’s 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine that produces 187kW of power and 390Nm of torque.