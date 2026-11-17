Jetour South Africa is yet to finalise the payload saga plaguing its T1 and T2 and is now back in the spotlight.

Despite the T1 and T2 being a runaway success for Jetour South Africa, the ongoing concerns around these vehicles’ structural integrity is mounting.

It all started when the Automobile Association (AA) of South Africa questioned how Jetour South Africa could claim that it had increased the payload capacity of the T1 and T2 from 300kg to 475kg without any structural changes being made to the vehicles.

Jetour T1 still not approved

Follow-up press statements were released by both the AA and Jetour South Africa. The net result was that Jetour South Africa first said it had received approval for its T1 and T2 from the National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications (NRCS).

But this turned out to not be the case. The NRCS confirmed that Jetour South Africa’s application for the revised payload rating for the T1 is still in the approval process.

It means both new and existing Jetour T1 customers are still subject to the vehicle’s original lower homologated payload rating of 300kg.

The Citizen Motoring actively engaged with Jetour South Africa about the payload issue of the T1 and T2 and all the up and down claims.

At first, the company was keen to engage but as the questions became more difficult, it became less interested and finally went silent on the topic.

The deformation observed is sufficiently characteristic to raise concern that other Jetour T1 vehicles may exhibit similar stress-related deformation. Picture: Supplied

Torsion rippling deformations

And now it has come to light that an AA member has approached the Motor Industry Ombudsman of South Africa with concerns that there are torsion rippling deformations (dents) in the roof side panels and around the fringes of the panoramic sunroof on his brand-new Jetour T1.

It is claimed that the deformations surfaced while undertaking some mild weekend gravel off-roading and that nothing had ever been mounted, tied or affixed to the roof of the vehicle.

These claims were supported through legally commissioned affidavits from parties present at the off roading and an appointed senior independent vehicle assessor.

The assessor stated that the rippling on the vehicle is a clear manifestation of internally generated torsional stresses acting within the vehicle’s monocoque body structure, rather than the result of external influence or isolated panel irregularities.

Ombudsman agrees

After considering a report from both parties, the ombud sided with the complainant and has asked, in terms of Section 53 of the Consumer Protection Act, that the Chery Group “accept the vehicle into its stock and replace it with another similar vehicle of similar age and mileage”.

But Chery doesn’t

The Chery Group is appealing the ruling and the ombud has since appointed a technical expert to investigate the case further.

When the AA engaged with Jetour South Africa, it confirmed that: “We are further investigating this matter with MIOSA and remain committed to resolving this matter fairly through the proper channels”.

The owner of the vehicle encourages consumers to do a simple thumb test on the roof panels as they will result in visible indents. Picture: Supplied

11 070 call-outs for help

What is even more worrying is that the AA’s internal case records also show a worrying reliability trend with their call centre stats showing that there were 11 070 call-outs over the last 12 months alone for Chery Group (Chery, Omoda, Jaecoo, iCaur, and Lepas) vehicles.

This number excludes cases involving basic locksmith issues and flat tyres. The number represents various real mechanical issues requiring an AA patrolman to assist or an AA tow to a workshop.

Chinese cars unsafe?

“The AA has spent the greater part of this year questioning the Chery group’s product quality, insisting time and again that the NRCS, NCC and the public at large hold the Chinese [original equipment manufacturer] accountable both from a safety and quality standpoint,” says Bobby Ramagwede, CEO of the Automobile Association of South Africa.

Is this the calm before the storm where some Chinese manufactures start getting exposed for mass quality and compliance issues? Or is this merely media sensationalism being driven by the AA?

One thing is certain, though, that time is going to reveal whether a Chinese car is the bargain you think it is, or an unsafe long-term lemon that should be avoided.