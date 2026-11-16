Next-generation Honda CR-V arriving in 2027 solely as a hybrid

Honda South Africa is only expected to approve the seventh generation CR-V once sales in its key market of the United States kicks off in 2027.

Arriving next year, seemingly first in the United States before debuting in other markets, Honda has confirmed that the seventh-generation CR-V will be offered solely as a hybrid.

Its debut in 2027 marks three decades of the CR-V nameplate in the States; the newcomer will have a brand-new platform not underpinning any current other Honda model, as well as new styling language and the mentioned change in powertrain.

North American market sixth generation CR-V went on-sale in 2022. Picture: Honda North America.

While available with an electrified powerplant since the fifth generation, the move to drop the combustion engine, according to Honda, comes on the back of “increasing sales of hybrid-electric vehicles [which] is key to Honda’s overall growth strategy”.

“With hybrid and SUV consideration at all-time highs, the seventh generation CR-V is the first of several hybrid models Honda plans to launch in North America by 2030,” the brand said in a statement.

Current European-spec CR-V omitted a normal combustion engine option from the start. Picture: Honda Europe

Until now, the North American, Australasian, Asian and Middle Eastern market CR-V had both combustion and/or hybrid powertrain options, while only the latter, in both self-charging and plug-in hybrid forms, could be specified in Europe and Japan.

Last month, Honda South Africa followed suit by realigning the CR-V range to feature a single hybrid-only model in RS guise, a first for the local market, and the apparent end of the combustion engine in the local market.

Improvements promised

A move that will see the CR-V take direct aim at its main rival, the Toyota RAV4 – which also only comes as a hybrid in the US – the CR-V will have “improved performance and efficiency” and “further enhance the joy of driving thanks to its platform”.

Recently updated, and now hybrid-only, South African-spec Honda CR-V. Picture: Honda South Africa.

According to Honda, the latter incorporates “various innovative technologies to realise both high body rigidity and light weight at a high level and a modular architecture that enables greater parts commonality”.

More due in 2027

Teased showing a new cursive font on the CR-V badge; no further details were revealed, including an expected date of reveal.

Systematically, Honda’s best-selling vehicle in the States with a total of 7.5 million units sold since 1997, expectations are it could debut in early 2027, as the original went on sale in February of that year – some two years after the Japanese variant.

For the time being, it remains to be seen whether the new CR-V will go on sale in South Africa once its US market arrival is complete and sales have started.