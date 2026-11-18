Tremor will become a reality before the end of the year, possibly positioned between the Wildtrak and Platinum on price.

Until its approval for South Africa in May, the Ford Everest Tremor was certified as an Australian market-only model at its global unveiling two years ago.

Tremor sending

Similar, though, to the Wildtrak, which had originally been devised solely for New Zealand, the most off-road-focused Everest ever made became an international model not long after, a decision that prompted Ford Motor Company Southern Africa to act.

Part of the refreshed Everest line-up introduced earlier this year, the Tremor’s arrival before the end of the year won’t see it become the range-topping variant.

Instead, speculation has alleged it will sit between the Wildtrak priced at R1 244 000 and the flagship Platinum stickered at R1 340 000.

Chasing the snow

One of the number of models, including the Ranger Super Duty, the Blue Oval showed at the Nampo Agricultural Expo in Bothaville in the Free State in May, the Tremor was the subject of an exclusive mainstream media outing attended by The Citizen in late September.

Amidst an unexpected freeze that hit parts of largely central South Africa in early Spring, a weekend breakaway was arranged under the “Chasing the Snow” name that involved taking the literal high route to “chase the snow” in Lesotho.

As part of the trek, the Everest Tremor was joined by its Ranger sibling, but with a caveat thrown in; all impressions embargoed for two months.

Everest and Ranger complete Ford’s Tremor family in South Africa. Picture: Charl Bosch

The reason? Despite the Everest Tremor being approved for South Africa, the model taken to Lesotho wasn’t a production model, but rather a near-production prototype with a number of subtle differences the eventual local market variant won’t have.

Mechanically identical to the Sport, Wildtrak and Platinum, the trek started at Ford’s Rosslyn Plant outside Pretoria, before going through the Free State, across the border into the Mountain Kingdom, and overnighting at the renowned Afrikski Resort.

A weekend that was to involve snow, slippery gravel passes and strong flowing rivers as the snow melted, the first day’s driving centred around the Everest, which becomes the closest to a Raptor version Dearborn will produce.

Different outside

Diesel-powered, unlike the Ranger Raptor and the EcoBoost V6 petrol-powered equivalent sold exclusively in the Middle East, the prototype’s visual changes from the Sport on which it is based will be carried over to the South African model.

These include a model-specific black honeycomb grille, heavy-duty steel side steps, black mirror caps, the steel front bumper from the Ranger Super Duty and black roof rails.

Everest’s changes are smaller at the rear than at the front versus those of the Sport it is based on. Picture: Charl Bosch

Along with orange Tremor badges on the tailgate and base of the front doors, the steel front bashplate from the Ranger Super Duty has been carried over, with the final change being a black logo bar between the taillight clusters.

Of the still-to-be-confirmed colour options, Ford did confirm that the prototype’s Command Grey had been included as one of the eventual choices.

Mechanically roughend up

Underneath, the Everest Tremor’s changes are identical to that of the Ranger Tremor, which itself is now a derivative of the Sport and not the previous XLT.

Tremor rides on General Grabber AT03 all-terrain tyres wrapped around bespoke 17-inch alloy wheels. Picture: Charl Bosch

As such, the dynamic alternations comprise the Bilstein position-sensitive dampers and shock absorbers for an additional 26mm of ground clearance, uprated springs, wider front and rear tracks and special Boulder Grey 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped in General Grabber AT03 all-terrain tyres.

In addition, the Terrain Management retains the Eco, Normal, Slippery, Tow/Haul, Mud/Ruts and Sand settings, but gains a Rock Crawl function not available on any other Everest variant.

As on the Ranger Tremor, the Everest has been equipped with the Bilstein position-sensitive dampers and shock absorbers. Picture: Charl Bosch

Absent is the Ranger’s Turn Trail Assist system, most likely as a result of the Everest’s added weight and size.

Inside

Opening the door reveals an equally familiar story as the Tremor comes resplendent with the portrait-style 12-inch SYNC 4A infotainment, the 12-inch digital instrument cluster and the imitation leather upholstered seats.

Interior has undergone slight revisions from the Sport. Picture: Charl Bosch

Unique to it are ebony decorative inserts, all-weather floor mats and orange Tremor badges embroidered onto the mats and the front seatbacks.

Fitted as standard is the electric tailgate, the 360-degree surround-view camera system, electric front seats, dual-zone climate control and Adaptive Cruise Control.

Imitation leather upholstered seats gains orange Tremor embroidery work on the seatbacks. Picture: Charl Bosch

Also noticed on the prototype were heated front seats available only on the Platinum, and, to the lower left of the steering wheel, a pair of stalk controls recessed into the dashboard for the Pro Trailer Reverse system.

However, it remains to be seen whether both will be fitted to the final South African-spec model.

No change up front

As mentioned, motivation is unchanged from its siblings in that it keeps hold of the Lion turbodiesel V6 that delivers 184kW/600Nm.

The General Motors co-developed 10-speed automatic gearbox routes the amount of twist to all four wheels, which, apart from the normal 2H, 4H and 4L, includes the 4A that allows four-wheel drive to be selected in everyday running.

Reaching the Mountain Kingdom’s Everest

Leaving Silverton along the N3 to Harrismith, before turning off onto the N26 that leads through Bethlehem, crossing the border occurred via Caledonspoort outside Fouriesburg after passing through Clarens and the Golden Gate National Park.

Throughout the journey, the Everest Tremor differences from the Wildtrak and Platinum were immediately noticeable.

Complaint on the ride front and a trifle more comfortable, the now gradually improving but still poor in places road conditions of the Free State proved anything but a hindrance, as no vibrations or aftereffects were present.

The surprise standout was the engine, which felt livelier and better calibrated with the 10-speed ‘box than any other Everest or Ranger experienced so far.

Unexpected early Spring chill left Lesotho in a blankest of snow. Picture: Charl Bosch

Soon, the route became hilly and as rain turned to snow, involved the twisty Moteng Pass and the highest road in Southern Africa, the Mahlasela Pass above Afriski.

As much as the Everest impressed ‘down low’, heading up the latter as night time fell saw the scenery become bright white as the temperature fell to below zero.

Engulfed in a night time blizzard, with only the lights of Afriski visible below, heading down the pass required the proverbial nerves of steel as the conditions was such that low range had to be selected and the Trail Control off-road “cruise control” speed set to 15km/h.

The next day, against a winter wonderland backdrop, swapping to the Ranger saw the differences between the two Tremor models become even more apparent.

Snowfall reduced driving to a single lane. Picture: Charl Bosch

Driving on snow-covered tar and dirt roads, which rapidly became slush as the snow melted, the Ranger felt slightly less composed than the Everest and not as planted, most likely as a result of its lower weight.

Despite also being a production model that had accumulated more kilometres than the prototype Everest, it lacked the same responsiveness in spite of having the same engine and no added grunt.

The final day before heading back to Silverton saw the Everest being selected for the last off-road jaunt.

With the snow almost gone, the twisty bits saw off-road saw the Everest’s weight over the Ranger tell, especially out of the corners.

While care had to be taken, it still coped more than well and as on the road, still more comfortable, with refinement not lacking and noise intrusion from the all-terrain tyres noticeable but not overbearing.

Conclusion

Ruled out from spawning a Raptor or Super Duty version anytime soon, the Tremor take on the Ford Everest is ample reason enough for the former pair never to be considered, as it more than lives up to the requirements of an off-road-focused model of this type.

Balanced from an everyday usage standpoint, but skewed towards the outdoors, it not only strikes a perfect compromise, but unlocks a side of the Everest not seen until now.

While it remains to be seen how the production model will fare, including how much Ford will ask for it, the weekend away with the prototype promised and delivered in a manner the production Tremor now has to live up to without any last minute changes having occurred.