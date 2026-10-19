Jetour goes silent on T1 and T2 payload capacity issue

Our latest questions to Jetour South Africa remain unanswered and the AA is now also shifting the spotlight to the NRCS.

It all blew up on social media first when it was noticed that the Jetour T1 and T2 only offered a 300kg payload capacity. Which is nothing for a vehicle pitched at adventure-oriented families.

Put four average South African adults in the vehicle, and you will already be overloaded. And this is before you add any luggage, camping gear and other leisure items.

Different method, different number

I am not going to rehash this entire saga. So, very briefly, Jetour South Africa said they had initially used a different system compared to all the other OEMs in South Africa. And this had messed up their calculations.

They then said the new payload capacity is a substantially better 475kg, and that they had approval from the National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications (NRCS) for their T1 and T2 vehicles.

AA didn’t agree

But the Automobile Association (AA) of South Africa jumped on the bandwagon and called Jetour South Africa out over these statements. And they questioned the validity of their claim that the vehicles require no structural modifications for this increased capacity.

Independent testing was done. But the figures offered up by the AA did not match the figures sent out by Jetour South Africa. Jetour South Africa offered a further explanation, but the AA denied they were present at the re-test. Nothing further has been published by the AA.

Simple questions, no answers

The Citizen Motoring then asked Jetour South Africa:

Jetour South Africa has homologated other vehicles prior to the T1 and T2, like the Dashing and X70 Plus. What process was used to homologate and / or get these vehicles approved?

Was it the same process as you are now retrospectively applying to the T1 and T2? Or were they homologated and/or approved differently? And if they were, why?

What system of payload verification is Jetour South Africa going to settle on? And will this be accepted by the relevant authorities? And in line with other OEMs?

Jetour SA replied:

The NRCS has an established homologation and approval process that applies to vehicle manufacturers and importers, and Jetour South Africa follows the applicable requirements and processes set by the relevant authorities.

We replied that this did not answer our questions specifically related to the issue of whether they are using different methods of homologation for different vehicle ranges of theirs. And if they are, why?

Prior to this, the company was quick to engage. But it has been 10 days now, and we have heard nothing back from Jetour South Africa.

AA points to the NRCS

We did re-engage with the AA too. They too don’t seem to have an appetite for this fight anymore. And they pointed us in the direction of the NRCS for answers because they are suggesting that the fault might lie at the door of the NRCS.

We were told that the NRCS might have an established homologation and approval process. But it is seemingly only on paper, and no physical testing is done by the regulator.

Meaning that if they get paperwork from an OEM that is deemed official enough. And the figures add up, like they first did to get to 300kg. And then again to get to 475kg. They are happy to approve and homologate the vehicle.

We have reached out to the NRCS for comment on this Jetour T1 and T2 issue. And to find out what their official processes are and what they require from the OEMs to homologate a vehicle.

Who is being unfair here?

Is this whole thing a storm in a Chinese teacup? Is Jetour South Africa being unfairly picked on when they claim they are only playing by the rules presented to them? Why is the AA not pushing the NRCS if the problem allegedly starts there?

As soon as we get any comment from anybody in return, we will publish it, but like everything, what is news today is not news tomorrow. And I have every reason to believe this story will simply wither out and die.

But there are still more questions than answers. And if we can’t quite figure it all out, then how is a person who is spending hundreds of thousands of Rands on a vehicle meant to know what is right from wrong?