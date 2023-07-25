New Alfa Romeo supercar debuting in August with reported hybrid V6

By Charl Bosch

Announced in August last year as heading for limited production in 2023, Alfa Romeo has started dropping hints of its new supercar anticipated to be its final new internal combustion engine product before 2027’s switch to full electrification.

New 33

Mentioned as far back as 2018 as the replacement for the 4C, only to be shelved along with the planned GTV and 8C in ahead of parent company Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles (FCA)’s merger with the PSA Group that led to the creation of Stellantis, the newcomer will reportedly take styling inspiration and indeed the name from the iconic 33 Stradale of the 1960s.

Confirmed for unveiling on 30 August, the first teaser image doesn’t reveal much apart from what appears to be an air duct either on the front bumper, or indeed the grille.

In a related claim, Italy’s quattroruote.it reports the “33”, already completely sold-out without pricing being known or the car fully seen, will be constructed out of carbon fibre and with the same monocoque chassis as the Maserati MC20.

Electrified six-cylinder heart

Billed as something “very exciting” and “like nothing else” by Alfa Romeo boss Jean-Philippe Imparato last year, the supposed Maserati link will see the 33 take leave of the 2.9-litre bi-turbo V6 powering the Giulia Quadrifoglio Verde (QV) and Stelvio Quadrifoglio in favour of the MC20’s 3.0-litre Nettuno V6.

Accordingly, the unit will be electrified by including what Quattroruote calls “at least one electric motor” for a final output of 800 pferdestarke (PS) or 588 kW. As a comparison, the twin-turbo delivers 463kW/750Nm in the MC20.

“[This car] will be a very exciting one, very expensive, very selective. After ‘sportiness’ you add ‘Italian’ and ‘red’ and you have the positioning of Alfa Romeo. It’s simple. Easy to execute,” Britain’s Auto Express quoted Imparato as saying.

Said to have input from the Sauber Formula 1 team in the design of the chassis, the “33” will be styled differently from the MC20 and produced in numbers likely to be less than 1 000. However, the figure in question is purely speculative and unconfirmed at present.

More soon

Despite it’s world debut being more than a month away, expectations are that more details and images will be divulged in the coming weeks, again as teasers.

