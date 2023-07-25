EV9-inspired freshened-up Kia Sorento breaks cover

By Charl Bosch

Despite only debuting the fourth generation Sorento three years ago, Kia has officially taken the wraps off of the refreshed model in South Korea poised to come to South Africa next year.

Look of EV9

A restyling that stands in complete contrast to sister brand Hyundai’s new Santa Fe, the reworked Sorento receives new slim-line T-shaped LED running lights resplendent with a stacked main beam setup, the Tiger Nose grille from the Carnival complete with an illuminated surround, new alloy wheels and a standard satin silver skidplate.

Minor but easy to spot changes have also happened at the rear. Image: Kia.

More minimal but still easy to make-out, the rear not only sports Kia’s new corporate logo, but new graphics for the now blacked-out light clusters, an integrated satin silver faux diffuser and the Sorento nameplate moved to the left corner of the tailgate.

Slimmer inside

A redesign that sees the Sorento mirroring its bigger sibling, the all-electric EV9, the interior follows a similar route by taking leave not only of the H-pattern air vents and centre facia, but also the infotainment system and instrument cluster.

In their places, the vents move to the side of the dashboard in a horizonal design complete with a chrome surround. At the base of the dash itself is a new full-width ambient lighting bar as well as slimmer air vents.

Interior has redesigned and appears sleeker than before. Image: Kia

While the steering wheel carries over with only the new Kia logo as its central change, the biggest nuance is the now dual 12.3-inch displays for the instrument cluster and infotainment system, as well as the touch-sensitive controls for the climate control taken from the Sportage.

Same up front

Up front, details surrounding the Sorento’s powertrain options weren’t disclosed, although reports are little will change depending on the market.

As such, the global line-up is set to once again comprise the following; a normally aspirated 2.5-litre petrol developing 140kW/247Nm, the same engine inclusive of a turbocharger that ups outputs to 210kW/422Nm and a free-breathing 3.5-litre V6 outputting 200kW/332Nm.

On the hybrid side, two versions are offered; a conventional power station making 169kW/350Nm and a plug-in hybrid that marries the same combustion engine, a 1.6 T-GDI, with a 66 kW electric motor driven by a 44.2-kWh battery pack for a combined output of 195kW/350Nm.

Finally, the 2.2 CRDI turbodiesel is also expected to continue with unchanged outputs of 148kW/440Nm.

Besides the hybrids that feature six-speed automatic transmissions, the respective petrols, as well as the diesel, all feature eight-speed ‘boxes, though in the case of the former trio, in the guise of a torque converter whereas a double clutch is employed on the oil-burner.

As before, drive will go the front or all four wheels depending on the market, engine and selected trim level.

Confirmation to be made

Going on-sale in the fourth quarter of this year, according to Australia’s carexpert.com.au, the updated Sorento, as mentioned, is only expected in South Africa next year powered once again by the turbodiesel engine and with seven-seats as standard.

