Leafs making a return in ‘back-to-basics’ next Nissan Navara

Navara will make its unveiling next year underpinned by the same platform as the Mitsubishi Triton.

Briefly seen in its “Arc” future product presentation in March, Nissan has provided more subtle details of the next generation Navara due next year.

Recoiling for leaf

Confirmed in 2019 to ride on the same platform as the then still-born new Mitsubishi Triton, the Navara had been expected to offer combustion and electric powertrains, which seemingly now no longer seems to be the case due to the slower uptake of EVs in key markets.

Reported two years ago as being a product of its own accord rather than a rebadged Triton in spite of the platform sharing, the latest report centres around the suspension and in particular, a return to leaf-springs for the rear suspension rather than the current coil-springs.

A set-up not offered by the Triton, which will likely increase costs if applied to the Navara, the reconfiguration will allow Nissan to take better aim at the Ford Ranger, Isuzu D-Max and Toyota Hilux, which itself will get an all-new generation in 2025.

Mitsubishi Triton will spearhead the Nissan-Renault-Mitsubishi’s bakkie programme. Image: Mitsubishi

This, according to Nissan’s Senior Vice-President and Chief Planning Officer for the Africa, Middle East, India, Europe and Oceania region, Francois Bailly, who admitted to Australia’s drive.com.au that the coil spring design in the current Navara had resulted in the rear sagging when saddled with a heavy load in complete contrast to a leaf spring setup.

Despite admitting to the ride quality benefits of the coils, Bailly stated, “you would load the car, [and there would be a noticeable difference between] the front and the rear. Clearly, we will not repeat this mistake”.

Mitsubishi motivation

In addition to the change in suspension, the Navara, like the Triton, will remain a four-cylinder only affair, though in place of the rumoured EV, a plug-in hybrid could be offered aimed directly at the incoming Ford Ranger PHEV.

Next Navara will move to the same platform as the new Mitsubishi Triton. Image: Nissan

“We have diesel engines available, petrol engines available, the e-Power … and we have battery EV, as well as plug-in hybrid with Mitsubishi. The beauty we have is choice,” Nissan’s Head of Product and Product Strategy, Ivan Espinosa told carsales.com.au on the sidelines of the Tokyo Mobility Show in Japan last year.

Although offered with a 3.8-litre V6 petrol in the related Nissan Frontier sold in North America, the Navara will switch from the Nissan-made units to its alliance partner’s new 2.4-litre 4N16 that comes in three states of tune in the Triton; 110kW/330Nm, 135kW/430Nm and 150kW/470Nm in twin-turbo form.

Navara’s interior will most likely incorporate more than a number of cues from the Triton. Image: Nissan

“Today the global trend is not towards bigger engines – yes, toward more power through electrification – but bigger engines not so much,” Nissan’s Product Planning Development Head, Pierre Loing, told the publication when asked about the chances of a bigger engine similar to the D40 Navara’s 4.0-litre petrol V6 or V9X 3.0-litre turbodiesel V6.

Almost certain for South Africa but…

Currently assembled in Thailand for key export markets following the closing of the Barcelona Plant in Spain two years ago – which became the property of Chery in April – the next generation Navara will most likely still be build at the Rosslyn Plant outside Pretoria for the South African and Sub-Saharan African markets should approval be given.

Given Mitsubishi’s confirmation of the Triton for the local market in the third quarter of the year, don’t be surprised if the Navara follows the same route when the wraps officially come off next year.

