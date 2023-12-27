More wrapping subtly removed from new hybrid BMW M5 Touring

Munich's rival for the Audi RS6 Avant and incoming Mercedes-AMG E63 will debut towards year-end, a reported four months after the sedan.

First station wagon M5 since the end of E65 production in 2010 appears longer, but will have more power than the generation in question’s 5.0-litre V10 that made 373 kW. Image: BMW

Teased back in June as not only the first official hint, but also the return of the Touring bodystyle for the first time since the E65 bowed out in 2010, BMW has released the clearest depiction yet of the all-new M5 ahead of its world debut next year.

First time hints

Decked-out in a special Christmas livery, the images, plus the accompanying statement by the M division, doesn’t provide any exact details, apart from the well-known application of a hybrid powertrain combining the 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 with an electric motor and battery pack for a plug-in hybrid configuration.

Billed as the “perfect symbiosis of M typical performance” with “precisely tuned chassis technology”, the Christmas wrapping does, however, provide, the first glimpse of the M5 Touring’s styling not seen until now.

Whereas the initial teaser involved heavy layers of disguise, the more thinly applied festive season covering shows a side profile longer than the V10-engine E65, sportier front and rear bumpers, extended door sills and the otherwise optional Matrix LED headlights.

Along with a deeper lower air intake, a just visible lower lip spoiler sits below the front bumper, while the rear sports a unique M spoiler integrated into the roof and the wheels not offered on any comparative M Sport derivative of the new 5 Series.

Plug-in eight

Also previewing the standard 5 Series Touring only Europe will receive in 2024, the M5 Touring’s biggest centre of attention resides with the plug-in hybrid powerplant, allegedly derived from the XM.

M5 Touring also serves as preview of the standard 5 Series Touring due out in 2024. Image: BMW

While reported back in 2021 as possibly reverting back to six-cylinders with hybrid assistance, speculation claims the setup will produce more than the 480kW/800Nm made by the XM, but not beyond the 550kW/1 000Nm made by the XM Red Label.

Set to feature a revised version of the CLAR platform underpinning the standard 5 Series, the only eight-cylinder model in the internally named G60 line-up will send its amount of twist to all four wheels through a revised eight-speed Steptronic now that the seven-speed M DCT has been retired.

More soon

While only due to arrive in November next year, four months after the still unseen sedan, according to Australia’s drive.com.au, don’t be surprised if more details and teasers surrounding the M5 Touring – and indeed its three-box sibling – emerge once in 2024.

