Is this it? New BMW X3 supposedly leaks ahead of world debut

Internally named G45 will again be made in South Africa, but only debut in local market guise next years as a result of exports taking preference.

Leaks mean the disguise will soon come off of the all-new X3. Image: BMW

In an apparent confirmation of its world unveiling being weeks away, supposed official images of the all-new BMW X3 have emerged on social media sourced from a claimed official company website.

Unique look: G01 vs G45

Officially teased for the first time in April wearing substantial layers of disguise, the first completely new X3 in seven years will continue to ride on the current model’s CLAR platform, albeit significantly updated to accommodate electrification on a greater scale.

ALSO READ: Reveal starts as BMW commences teasing next generation X3

Already set to be wider and longer than the existing G01, the new internally named G45 had been expected to incorporate styling from the new 5 Series, now no longer the case as evident by the single image posted on Friday morning (7 June).

Obtained by both the wilcoblok and Cochespias Instagram pages, the G45 draws heavily from the Neue Klasse SUV that will serve as the electric exclusive replacement for the iX3.

Although resplendent with LED headlights similar to the 2 Series and X1, the grille takes on a Neue Klasse look with a V-pattern integrated into the centre of key kidneys, along with the vertical slates.

Significance for South Africa

Its bumper also being chunkier and underscored by a silver skidplate, the image, allegedly a screengrab of sorts, also shows a concave bonnet, rear wheel arches similar to those of the 5 Series and a charging flap behind the front arch confirming the depicted model as a plug-in hybrid (PHEV).

Rear shows the X3 having seemingly more in common with the X3 size-wise. Image: BMW

The latter powertrain is, therefore, of significant importance for South Africa as it will be built exclusively at the Rosslyn Plant outside Pretoria for export markets following an investment of R4.2-billion last year.

Besides the PHEV, the X3 will continue to be combustion engine powered with a range of petrol and diesel powerplants, also with electrification in the form of a 48-volt mild-hybrid system depending on the market.

Confirmed so far

Known to feature electronically controlled shock absorbers as an option, a more ridged body, wider casters for the wheels and upgraded brakes, new anti-roll bars have also been confirmed, together with a new wheel slip detection system.

Inside, the interior will likely receive the latest Curved Display infotainment system and digital instrument cluster, though exact details are unknown.

More soon

Despite BMW having, unsurprisingly, not commented on the leaks, don’t be surprised if an official date emerges within the coming weeks.

NOW READ: BMW commits R4.2bn for production of next X3 PHEV at Rosslyn