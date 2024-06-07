Suzuki Swift fast becoming one of SA’s most popular used cars

Ford Ranger edges Toyota Hilux as the best-selling local used vehicle in April 2024.

The Suzuki Swift is hot property in the pre-owned market. Picture: Suzuki

Spearheaded by the Swift, Suzuki has established itself as one of South Africa’s top-three best-selling car brands. Now the Suzuki Swift is blazing a trail for the Japanese carmaker in pre-owned market too.

According to AutoTrader used car sales data, the Swift rose from Mzansi’s 26th most sold used car in April 2023 to eighth place in April 2024.

The manufacturer also moved up two places from ninth to seventh on the list of manufacturers which recorded to most pre-owned sales in April 2024.

ALSO READ: What awaits South Africa: New Suzuki Swift detailed in Japan

Suzuki Swift going places

“Suzuki has a reputation for reliability and affordability, both factors that have driven the brand’s popularity,” says George Mienie, CEO of AutoTrader.

Toyota performed the best among manufacturers by recording pre-owned sales of 4 929 in April, followed by Volkswagen (3 903) and Ford (2 943).

The Ford Ranger again topped the list for the best-selling used model with sales of 1 510 for the month, followed by fierce rival the Toyota Hilux (1 491).

ALSO READ: WATCH: New Suzuki Swift makes its international debut in Tokyo

Polo Vivo most popular variant

The VW Polo Vivo 1.4 holds the title for the best-selling variant in the pre-owned space. The VW Polo 1.0 TSI and Toyota Hilux 2.8 GD-6 is next up.

A total of 482 used Suzuki Swifts were sold in April. The hatchback’s average price of R185 237 was slightly cheaper than the R189 097 in April 2023.

The average mileage was 36 708km, with the average age of the Suzuki Swifts being three years old.

The Suzuki Swift hatch has become a popular choice to its focus on value and low running costs. Powered by a 61kW/113Nm naturally aspirated petrol engine, it has a claimed fuel consumption of 4.9L/100km.

Top 10 used sold models in April 2024

Ford Ranger (R467 941, 80 151km, five years old) Toyota Hilux (R461 247, 102 262km, five years) VW Polo (R259 878, 73 821km, five years) VW Polo Vivo (R194 097, 62 349km, four years) Toyota Fortuner (R468 073, 104 575km, six years) BMW 3 Series (R384 217, 101 957km, eight years) Mercedes-Benz C-Class (R383 830, 105 676km, nine years) Suzuki Swift (R185 237, 36 708km, three years) Isuzu D-Max (R432 999, 53 812km, three years) Ford EcoSport (R227 049, 67 316km, five years)

*Source: AutoTrader Used Car Sales Data: 1 April – 30 April 2024