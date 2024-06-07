Subtly dropped as Isuzu teases more extensively updated MU-X

The most intriguing addition is a new supposed flagship that will be called RS.

Although incrementally updated two years ago in Australia, Isuzu has released the first official teaser images of the more extensively revised MU-X in Thailand.

New look and RS?

On-sale in its current second generation guise since 2020, the series of updates Down Under mainly involved minor cosmetic tweaks and more standard specification subsequently availed to South Africa in the first quarter of last year.

In a teaser clip posted on Isuzu Thailand’s Facebook and Instagram pages though, the secondary revision appears more substantial and unlike the original, no longer exclusive to a single market.

While no worded details were revealed – the same applying to the Isuzu Thailand website that states buyers should “prepare to meet the high point” – the pair of clips show the MU-X as being privy to new slimmer LED headlights, a new grille and interestingly, a new trim level called RS with a different grille of its own.

The latter similar in concept, but not as extensively reworked, as the Toyota Fortuner GR Sport, the RS nomenclature, while traditionally denoting performance, has unlocked speculation of perhaps referencing an off-road specific models along the lines of the Ford Everest Wildtrak.

While purely speculative at present, the roll-out of the updated D-Max last year could see the RS gain the so-called Rough Terrain mode setting, as well as the new locking centre differential.

Inside

An extension of the changes applied to its bakkie sibling, the MU-X’s interior refresh is expected to be headed by the new seven-inch digital instrument cluster on lower-end derivatives.

New RS could be an off-road focused model. Image: Isuzu Thailand

Also set are the seven-and-nine-inch touchscreen infotainment systems with touch-sensitive switches, plus the two physical dials on the outer side, wireless Apple CarPlay and revised upgraded materials.

Depending on the trim level, the same specification tweaks made to the D-Max are likely to feature, along with a reworked array of safety and driver assistance systems.

No change for diesel

Up front, the rumoured 2.2-litre turbodiesel engine with mild-hybrid assistance now seemingly appears set to bow next year in spite of actual details continuing to be known.

As such, the same powertrain options as in the facelift D-Max and current MU-X will remain, namely the entry-level 1.9-litre RZ4E-TC that produces 110kW/350Nm and the 4JJ3-TCX 3.0-litre DDI that develops 140kW/450Nm.

While offered with a six-speed manual gearbox in Thailand on the former, which carries the BluePower designation, the otherwise option will be standard in most export market, that being the six-speed automatic.

Watch this space

Priced at the time of unveiling from 1 109 000 baht, which presently equates to R569 071 when directly converted, more details of the facelift MU-X are set to emerge over the coming weeks, including the eventual date of reveal.

