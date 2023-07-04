Completely new Suzuki Swift tipped for end 2023 unveiling

By Charl Bosch

Vested as one of Suzuki’s best-selling global current models, reports from India has alleged that the current third generation Swift will be replaced by an all-new model before the end of this year.

A move that will bring an end to the present day A2L’s after what will be a seven-year production run, the internally named YED is known to the undergoing testing with a reported brand-new design tipped to be influenced by the recent Suzuki models such as the new Grand Vitara.

What will change?

Said to be sleeker and more aggressive than before, the Swift will also benefit from a completely new interior not only with modernised features, but also significantly upgraded levels of safety and driver assistance systems.

ALSO READ: New Suzuki Swift big on value and heaps of fun

According to India’s gaadiwaadi.com, the changes to the interior will additionally involve the fitting of more premium materials versus those of the A2L.

Toyota input

Based on the most recent spy images by motor1.com, the YED retains the A2L’s basic silhouette, although underneath, the Heartect platform will be revised reportedly to accommodate a full hybrid system made by partner, Toyota.

At present, a 48-volt mild-hybrid system comes standard in Europe, but not India where the Swift makes do with a conventional 1.2-litre petrol engine.

Hybrid, manual and automatic

Set to be carried over is the Swift Sport, but only from 2024 and powered from the off by the hybridised 1.4-litre Boosterjet engine that powers the current European equivalent.

Depending on the market, the Swift’s transmission choice will likely consist of a five or six-speed manual, a five-speed automated manual (AMT), a torque-converter six-speed automatic or a CVT.

With the exception of Japan where the AllGrip four-wheel-drive system can be had as an option, the YED, for other markets, will again be a front-wheel-drive only affair.

Wait getting less

One revealed, sales will only kick-off in early 2024 with the Sport following in the second quarter of next year.

Unsurprisingly, Suzuki has remained mum on the claims, although expectations are the brand could potentially start teasing the newcomer at some stage within the coming months before revealing it fully.

For now though, nothing is official and thus purely speculative.

NOW READ: Suzuki Swift revealed after meet with surgeon’s knife