Maxi-sized Fiat 500e finally revealed in shape of new 600e

By Charl Bosch

The announcement made last month in the form of a colourful teaser video, albeit without an actual date-of-reveal, Fiat, overnight, officially unveiled the reimagined 600 as the replacement for the 500X.

As evident by its moniker, and unlike past 600 generations, the newcomer receives an “e” at the end of its nameplate that identifies it as an electric vehicle as per Fiat transitioning to EV motivation solely by 2025.

New platform

The first model conforming to Fiat’s Dolce Vita values, and available in vibrant colours said to reflect the life of Italy where colours play a prominent role, the 600e retains the same silhouette and look as the 500X, but with the same front and rear styling as the electric only 500e.

Measuring 4 171 mm long and 1 781 mm wide, standing 1 523 tall and riding on a wheelbase stretching 2 562 mm, the 600e comes in at 77 mm shorter, 15 mm narrower and 77 mm lower than the 500X with its wheelbase reduced by eight millimetres.

Although not mentioned by Fiat or parent company Stellantis outright, the likely reason is the switch in platform from the long serving Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles (FCA)-era Small Wide 4×4 platform underpinning the 500X, to the PSA instituted CMP that forms the base for amongst others, the new Jeep Avenger.

EV initially

Initially, the 600e will be available solely as an EV with a plug-in hybrid expected in 2024 in contrast to the Avenger that will be sold in some markets with a conventional internal combustion engine.

The CMP platform also expected to provide the foundation for Alfa Romeo’s incoming small SUV next year, the 600e, whose boot space covers 360-litres with the rear seats up, unsurprisingly sports the same outputs as the Jeep of 115kW/260Nm as a result of the 54-kWh lithium-ion battery pack driving a front mounted electric motor.

500e and 500X influence easy to spot at the rear. Image: Fiat.

Able to get from 0-100 km/h in nine seconds, the claimed range is 400 km and while able to be charged from a household socket that will take six hours in conjunction with the on-board 11 kW charger, using a fast charging DC station up to 100 kW results in a waiting time of less than 90 minutes from 10-80%.

Similar to the 500e is the choice of three driving modes; Eco, Normal and Sport, with a revision likely to be implemented in the case of the hybrid.

500e with more space

Inside, the 500e influence continues as the 600e sports the same interior design and look, complete with the seven-inch digital instrument cluster and 10.25-inch Uconnect touchscreen infotainment system.

Interior draws heavily from the 500e. Image: Fiat.

Depending on the trim level, specification items comprise an electric tailgate, type-A and type-C USB ports, ambient lighting, a wireless smartphone charger, integrated satellite navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as a six-speaker sound system.

Depicted Red derivative features seats made from recycled plastic bottles. Image: Fiat

On the safety side, and again based on the trim grade, the 600e is equipped with Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Detection, Autonomous Emergency Braking, front and rear parking sensors, a 180-degree rear-view camera, Driver Attention Alert and Lane Departure Warning.

Colours

In Italy, the line-up will comprise two derivatives; Red and La Prima, with the much vaunted colour palette consisting of seven hues; white, black, red, Earth of Italy (brown/silver), Sky of Italy (turquoise), Sun of Italy (dark orange) and Sea of Italy (dark turquoise).

South Africa keeps 500X

Priced from €35 950 (R731 072) for the Red and from €40 950 (R832 751) for the La Prima that will only go on-sale in September, the 600e will be assembled alongside the Avenger at Stellantis’ Tychy Plant in Poland and although available for ordering from of 5 July, won’t be coming to South Africa anytime soon.

Instead, the local market will continue to offer the recently revised 500X until production eventually stops once the Melfi Plant in Italy once a decision to do so is made before 2025.

