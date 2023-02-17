Ground-up new Mercedes-Benz GLC pricing uncovered

Charl Bosch

Mercedes-Benz’s silent approach of revealing pricing details online has expanded to include the all-new GLC that debuted globally in June last year.

No facelifts

Newly designed with the MRA platform from the W206 C-Class serving as its base, the second-generation GLC, known internally as the X254, sports a design similar to the all-electric EQE when viewed from the front, with the rear being a clear evolution from the preceding X253.

Based on the pricing details first obtained by cars.co.za the GLC line-up, initially, spans three engines; one petrol and two diesel, with all three being offered in Avantgarde or AMG Line trim level specification.

Besides the usual range of options, the Off-Road Engineering Package, consisting of the Airmatic air suspension that raises the overall ground clearance by 20 mm, can also be specified as an option, along with the new rear axle steering system.

Rear facia a mere evolution from that of that of the previous GLC

Mild-hybrid power

As for the powertrains, the GLC 220d once again serves as the base model with outputs of 145kW/440Nm from the new 2.0-litre OM 654 mill.

Replacing the previous GLC 250d, the 300d tops the diesel and entire GLC range with a considerable 198kW/550Nm from the same four-cylinder unit.

In terms of performance, the GLC 220d will get from 0-100 km/h in eight seconds and reach a top speed of 219 km/h, while the benchmark sprint in the GLC 300d is dispatched with in 6.3 seconds. The still to be confirmed top speed is expected to be around the 240 km/h mark.

Interior mirrors that of the new C-Class

The sole petrol derivative, the GLC 300, serves-up 150kW/320Nm from its 2.0-litre turbo unit, enough for a top speed of 240 km/h and 0-100 km/h in 6.2 seconds.

As with its diesel siblings, the petrol is outfitted solely with 9G Tronic gearbox, the 4Matic all-wheel-drive system and the 48-volt EQ mild-hybrid system that adds 17kW/200Nm for short spells.

At present, no plans are seemingly in place to bring the plug-in hybrid GLC 300e, GLC 400e or GLC 300de to South Africa. More likely though are AMG models as well as the GLC Coupe that are all still to be revealed.

Price

GLC 220d Avantgarde – R1 124 312;

GLC 220d AMG Line – R1 206 905;

GLC 300 Avantgarde – R1 243 323;

GLC 300 AMG Line – R1 325 916;

GLC 300d Avantgarde – R1 323 894; and

GLC 300d AMG Line – R1 406 577.



