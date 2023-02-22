Mini EV-only Mercedes-Benz G-Class a possibility by 2026

Charl Bosch

Although it originally billed the GLB as a miniature version of the G-Class, a newly uncovered report from Germany has alleged that Mercedes-Benz is looking into the possibility of introducing a proper junior version of its iconic off-roader.

Mini G, the new A-Class?

Despite it being known that three-pointed star will reduce its model count considerably by replacing the C-and-E-Class Coupe and Cabriolets with the CLE, removing the A-and-B-Class entirely and discontinuing the CLS, it’s line-up of SUVs appears set to go the other way as evident by the claims about the “mini” G.

While the full-size G-Class will soon spawn an electric version called the EQG, currently in the final stages of being tested, a smaller model, or claims, last appeared 11 years ago when Benz unveiled the design study Ener-G-Force concept in Los Angeles.

From concept to reality?

Described at the time as a “Highway Patrol Vehicle” for 2025, rumours started swirling soon after that it could become a production reality in spite of the marque branding it as nothing but a concept.

In an apparent reversal though, Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Källenius told business publication Handelsblatt that the mini-G could happen for real reportedly around 2026 if approval is given.

Given that Benz will produce nothing but electric vehicles after 2030, the small G could debut as an EV and according to a related claim by MotorTrend, ride on the MMA platform that will underpin Stuttgart’s new line-up of small models comprising the next generation GLA, GLB, CLA and CLA Shooting Brake.

At the time, no plans were in place to have it become a production reality

EV and nothing else

Should the mini-G happen, MotorTrend reports that the 800-volt architecture could result in a range of 300 miles or 483 km.

While the Handelsblatt claim confirms Källenius as being a fan of the concept, no official announcement from Mercedes-Benz confirming the project has been made so far.

What is known though is the automaker is plotting the arrival of a new model called the GLG in 2026, which could potentially be the mini-G’s eventual moniker.

For now, nothing else is known, but don’t be surprised if details emerge this year either in uncovered documents or spy images.

