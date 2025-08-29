Priced finally placed on long awaited new Subaru Forester

New model range spans four variants, all powered by a slightly torquier version of the normally aspirated 2.5-litre flat-four Boxer engine.

Teased over the last two months, Subaru used the closing stages of the media day of the Kyalami Festival of Motoring on Thursday (28 August) to finally reveal the sixth generation Forester.

Dimensions

Shown at the Los Angeles International Auto Show in 2023, the internally named SL Forester gains on all dimensional fronts compared to the outgoing SK, though underneath, the Global Platform has been revised instead of redesigned.

Measuring 4 655 mm long, 1 830 mm wide and 1 730 mm tall, the Forester’s wheelbase stretches 2 670 mm and, compared to the SK, comes with improved torsional rigidity and a stiffer frame.

Along with the same steering system as the WRX, the Forester offers between 496-litres and 1 174-litres of boot space in South African-spec, along with a ground clearance of 220 mm, approach angle of 20.3°, departure angle of 25.8° and breakover angle of 21.2°.

Spec

On the model front, the line-up spans four derivatives, with only two being carried over from the SL.

Heading-up the range, the Field’s list of features include a pair of seven-inch displays, 17-inch alloy wheels, black roof rails, LED headlights, a black grille and mirror caps, fabric seats and wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Also standard is:

rain sense wipers;

push-button start;

six-speaker sound system;

keyless entry;

Hill Descent Control;

X-Mode drive mode selector

The standard fitting of Subaru’s EyeSight’s range of safety and driver assistance systems means the Field comes equipped from the off with:

Lead Vehicle Alert;

Adaptive Cruise Control;

Autonomous Emergency Steering;

Pre-Collision Throttle Management;

Lane Centring;

Driver Attention Alert

Above the Field, the Touring swaps the 17-inch wheels for 18-inch alloys, the manual tailgate for a hands-free electrically opening one, and the black mirror caps for charcoal items.

While also gaining LED front fog lamps, the Touring’s expanded list of features include:

leather-wrapped steering wheel;

silver stitch work;

electric front seats;

reverse tilt rear-view mirror

Compared to the Field, the Touring eschews the seven-inch infotainment system for the new portrait-style 11.6-inch display with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Bar the entry-level Field grade, all other variants are outfitted the new 11.6-inch infotainment system.

The first trim grade to be carried over from the previous Forester, the Sport loses its orange exterior accents for green detailing, but retains the water repellent polyurethane seats inside.

Included further as a second X-Mode setting, a dual-pane sunroof, Reverse Automatic Braking, a 360-degree camera system and gloss black 18-inch alloy wheels.

Completing the range, the Premium remains the flagship by being inclusive of diamond-cut 18-inch alloy wheels, a 10-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, brown stitch work, Lane Change Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Blind Spot Detection.

2.5 only

Providing forward momentum, the normally aspirated 2.0-litre flat-four Boxer engine has been dropped entirely and won’t be replaced at any stage.

Line-up will span four variants topped by the depicted Premium.

It, therefore, leaves the bigger 2.5 as the sole powerunit, still producing 136 kW, but slightly more torque at 247 Nm versus 239 Nm.

As before, drive is routed to all four wheels through Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system via a newly revised CVT.

Colours

In terms of colours, River Rock Pearl joins as a new option alongside two other additions; Cashmere Gold Opal and Daybreak Blue Pearl.

Carried over is:

Crystal White Pearl;

Sapphire Blue Pearl;

Crystal Black Silica;

Magnetite Grey Metallic;

Brilliant Bronze Metallic;

Ice Silver Metallic;

Autumn Green Metallic

Price

Now available, the Forester’s price tag includes a five-year/150 000 km warranty and a three-year/75 000 km maintenance plan.

Forester 2.5i Field – R699 000

Forester 2.5i Touring – R740 000

Forester 2.5i Sport – R790 000

Forester 2.5i Premium – R830 000

