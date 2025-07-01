Teasers start: New Subaru Forester coming to South Africa

As with the current, soon to be outgoing model, the new Forester is likely to continue with the normally aspirated 2.5-litre flat-four Boxer engine connected to a CVT.

Sixth generation Forester has been approved for South Africa, although a date of reveal remains unknown. Image: Subaru North America

Its most recent local market developments having been in 2023, when it announced pricing for the XV and the turbocharged Outback XT, Subaru has officially confirmed the sixth-generation Forester for South Africa by way of a teaser image on its Instagram page.

What to expect?

Shown on the eve of the Los Angeles International Auto Show nearly two years ago, the internally named SL Forester not only sports a less rounded appearance than the preceding SK, but a stiffer Global Platform foundation, as well as improved steering.

Wider and longer than the SK, the SL also has more boot space, ranging from 838 litres to 2 106 litres, and inside, improved materials plus the portrait-style 11.6-inch Starlink infotainment system with wired Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto.

While specifications are set to vary depending on the trim level, notable items available in the States include heated and ventilated front seats, a hands-free electric tailgate, a wireless smartphone charger, dual-zone climate control, and LED headlights.

Interior receives more premium materials, as well as the latest 11.6-inch Starlink infotainment system. Picture: Subaru North America

As part of the heavily revised EyeSight range of safety and driver assistance systems, the Forester comes equipped with Adaptive Cruise Control, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Monitoring, Reverse Automatic Braking, Driver Attention Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Rear Exit Assist and Lane Keep Assist.

In addition, Subaru has upgraded the quality of the forward-facing camera, as well as the overall 360-degree surround-view system.

Up front

Up front, the South African-spec Forester is unlikely to offer the 1.8-litre turbocharged flat-four Boxer engine, or indeed the pair of hybrid units consisting of the mild-hybrid 2.0-litre e-Boxer and the self-charging 2.5-litre e-Boxer.

As in not only the US but also Australasia, the only unit set to be available is the conventional normally aspirated 2.5-litre that produces 132kW/241Nm in the former and 136kW/247Nm Down Under.

Rear is less rounded than the current Forester, but still represents more of an evolution. Picture: Subaru North America

In both instances, a revised Lineartronic CVT sends the amount of twist to all four wheels through Subaru’s Symmetrical All-Wheel-Drive system.

At present, the outgoing local market Forester has a choice of two power units: the 2.0-litre flat-four, outputting 115kW/196Nm and the mentioned 2.5-litre, rated at 136kW/239Nm.

More soon

Priced from $43 490 (R504 629) in Australia and $29 995 (R528 536) in the United States, Subaru South Africa is yet to confirm an exact date of reveal, however, given the commencing of the teaser campaign today (1 July), expect more details to be announced soon.

As a reminder, the current three-model SK Forester range starts at R699 000 for the 2.0i S ES, extends to R729 000 for the 2.5i Sport ES and ends at R780 000 for the flagship 2.5i S ES.

