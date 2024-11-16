PODCAST: All-new Suzuki Swift sticks to just the right recipe

Improved engine sees the popular hatchback now sip 11% less petrol than before.

Suzuki stuck to the adage of “if ain’t broke don’t fix it” with the all-new Swift.

While the Japanese carmaker made some improvement to its star hatchback, the new model stays true to the three generations before it. The first which was first introduced to South Africa when Suzuki officially entered the local game.

Starting at under R220k, the Suzuki Swift offers great value for money, feels solid, offers excellent fuel efficiency and lives up to its slogan of being “fun to drive”.

Suzuki Swift makes a Pitstop

On this week’s episode of The Citizen Motoring’s Pitstop podcast, we dive into the fourth generation Suzuki Swift. And we say why it is destined to live up to its popularity.

A new naturally aspirated three-cylinder 1.2-litre petrol engine will replaces the outgoing model’s four-pot 1.2-litre NA petrol mill. The powertrain update sees power and torque drop by one each to 60kW and 112Nm. But in return, fuel consumption improves by 11%.

Suzuki claims that the all-new Swift will only sip 4.4 litres per 100km compared to its predecessor’s 4.9L/100km.

While the five-speed manual gearbox is carried over, a CVT replaces the automated manual transmission (AMT).

Three trim levels on offer

The Indian-built hatch comes in base GL, mid spec GL+ and flagship GLX derivatives.

Exterior changes include restyled headlights with L-shaped lamps, piano black oval radiator grille, new bumper with lower intake and clamshell bonnet.

The tailgate features an integrated spoiler and high-level brake light, 3D LED taillights and a new bumper with reflective panels either side of the number plate.

The all-new Suzuki Swift has reverted from the concealed rear door handles to conventional ones. The hatch now also features fold-in and electrically adjustable body-coloured side mirrors.

Creature comforts

Standard features inside include a height adjustable driver’s seat, alarm with central locking and rear parking sensors, along with electric stability programme, hill-hold control, six airbags and ABS with EBD and BA.

GL+ models receive 7-inch touchscreen with smartphone compatibility and reverse camera.

The GLX benefits from a 9-inch infotainment system and 4.2-inch TFT display. It also gets automatic headlights, keyless entry with push-button start, leather covered steering wheels, cruise control and paddle shifters.