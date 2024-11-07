VIDEO: All-new Suzuki Swift stays true to ‘fun to drive’ mantra

Compact hatchback's improved drivetrain results in fuel economy of only 4.4 litres per 100km.

For some brands, certain models are more important than others. In the Suzuki stable, the Swift is as big as it gets.

The Suzuki Swift has been the cornerstone of the Japanese carmaker’s relentless local sales success which reached yet another high in October. The manufacturer last month broke the 6 000-mark for the first time. While Suzuki (6 006) is still behind Toyota (11 891) and Volkswagen Group SA (6 340), it did sell more cars than VW on its own managed when you subtract 529 Audis from the group’s overall number.

Many of the 1 179 Suzuki Swifts sold in October were the all-new model which local roll-out was strangely staggered over the last few months that saw dealers and costumers driving the car before the media. The Citizen Motoring got face-to-face with the fourth-generation model up close at the Tokyo Mobility Show a year ago, but could not drive it in Japan. This box was finally ticked when we headed to down to Stellenbosch this week to see what all the hype was about.

Suzuki Swift value for money

The manufacturer stuck to the Suzuki Swift’s proven mantra, which is design and sporty performance – or “fun to drive” in Suzuki speak. It enhanced the car a reworked drivetrain, fresh exterior styling, revamped interior, advanced digitisation and more safety features to enhance the overall appeal. And in doing that, also staying true to value aspect which Suzuki is renowned for with a price starting at under R220 000.

The all-new Suzuki Swift hatchback, which is again sourced from India, is offered across three trim levels. The base GL, the mid spec GL+ and the flagship GLX.

All the models are powered by the new naturally aspirated Z12E three-cylinder 1.2-litre petrol engine that replaces the K12M four-pot 1.2-litre NA petrol mill. The powertrain update sees power and torque drop by one each to 60kW and 112Nm, but brings a massive improvement of 11% in terms of fuel consumption. Suzuki claims that the new mill is lighter, runs cooler and offers more low-end torque which will results in the Swift only sipping 4.4 litres per 100km compared to the outgoing model’s 4.9L/100km.

The GL+ rides on 15-inch alloy wheels. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

Prominent exterior styling

The five-speed manual gearbox is carried over, while a CVT replaces the AMT (automated manual transmission) to send the twist to the front wheels.

The GL only comes in three-pedal guise, while the GL+ and GLX are available in a choice of manual or CVT.

The new Suzuki Swift features a pronounced wide and low stance. It has restyled headlights with L-shaped lamps, piano black oval radiator grille, new bumper with lower intake and clamshell bonnet.

Highlights at the rear include a chiselled tailgate with integrated spoiler and high-level brake light, 3D LED taillights and a new bumper with reflective panels either side of the number plate.

New colours to boot

The fourth-generation Suzuki Swift has reverted from the concealed rear door handles to conventional body-coloured ones. The hatch now also features fold-in and electrically adjustable body-coloured side mirrors.

GL models ride on 14-inch steel wheels, with the GL+ upgrading to 15-inch alloy rims and tie GLX the recipient of 15-inch diamond cut alloys.

Luster Blue Pearl and Novel Orange hues make their Suzuki debut on the hatchback, with Sizzling Red and Splendid Silver offered on the Swift for the first time. Dual-tone hue with black roofs will be available in the new year.

Considering the car’s price, the cabin feels anything but cheap and nasty. The plastics and cloth trim in combination of black, grey and brushed metallic feels fresh and modern.

Big on standard safety spec

Rear leg and headroom are adequate for a compact hatch, while the boot offers 265 litres which go up to 580 litres with the 60/40 split rear seats folded forward.

A height adjustable driver’s seat, an alarm with central locking and rear parking sensors, along with electronic stability programme, hill-hold control, six airbags and ABS with EBD and BA.

In GL+ spec the Suzuki Swift features a 7-inch infotainment system. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

The GL+ receives 7-inch touchscreen with smartphone compatibility and reverse camera.

The flagship GLX gets 9-inch infotainment system and 4.2-inch TFT display, automatic headlights, keyless entry with push-button start, leather covered steering wheels, cruise control and paddle shifters.

Still ‘fun to drive’

While The Citizen Motoring usually traverse the Franschhoek Pass in cars with a lot more muscle and performance DNA, the Suzuki Swift was a joy to take through the twisties. It lacks the grunt of the Sport which the third generation is still on sale. But the three-pot mill is nonetheless very effective in pulling a car weighing in at well under a ton.

While the CVT is great when you are not in a hurry, it does drone in typical fashion when you feel more spirited. But still a big upgrade from an AMT. For those seeking fun without paying for a Sport badge, the manual is perfect. It allows you to make the most of the high-revving Z12E.

Suzuki has taken a good product and made it better, while keeping its “fun to drive” ethos. The all-new Swift will put them in good stead to continue their upward sales curve.

Suzuki Swift pricing

Swift 1.2 GL – R219 900

Swift 1.2 GL+ – R239 900

Swift 1.2 GL+ CVT – R259 900

Swift 1.2 GLX – R264 900

Swift 1.2 GLX CVT – R284 900

*Pricing includes five-year/200 000km warranty plus two-year/30 000 km service plan.